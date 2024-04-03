PROBOX TV April 24th Cardenas vs Ramirez

CobraCmndr6193 said:
I'm more excited for this than the Golden Boy card this weekend. ProBox rules.
Probox > golden boy overall …


Golden boy cards have horrible prelims, squash matches … incredibly I have become more interested in the matchmaking and Probox product than theirs overall
 
MMALOPEZ said:
Probox > golden boy overall …


Golden boy cards have horrible prelims, squash matches … incredibly I have become more interested in the matchmaking and Probox product than theirs overall
Golden Boy, Matchroom and Proboxtv/DAZN are the best things in boxing.
Every idiot in here that complained about DAZN should go motherfuck themselves, for having the audacity to even mention PBC, those meandering cocksuckers. Fuck that Shit stable.
Good to see them lose every cross platform fight they were involved in.
 

Mujeriego said:
Golden Boy, Matchroom and Proboxtv/DAZN are the best things in boxing.
Every idiot in here that complained about DAZN should go motherfuck themselves, for having the audacity to even mention PBC, those meandering cocksuckers. Fuck that Shit stable.
Good to see them lose every cross platform fight they were involved in.
Hey you are back … bro your love for Mexicans blinds you … golden boy has been horrible in recent memory and full of squash matches .. as a clear example look at this Saturday’s card … at least they had a great main event this past week but the undercard sucked big time …
 
