ProBox Card-- Nicklaus Flaz vs Delante Johnson + More 8:00pm ET

AppliedScience said:
Friday boxing 🥊 👍





What are the key matchups / key bets :cool: here?
Man, I was really liking Tsendbaatar Erdenebat but just found out that fight is off the card..😌

I've always like Tiger Johnson and he's dog money. I need to do some more research on his opponent Nick though. A lot of people seem to be high on him.

I'll check back in a few with more confidence..😃
 
So Emilio Garcia on paper looks like a great bet. Here's his resume.. He also ❤️ baking

Career Highlights​

  • 2023 Gee Bee International Tournament - 1st
  • 2023 Gee Bee International Tournament - Most Technical Boxer Award
  • 2023 Strandja International Tournament - 3rd
  • 2022 USA Boxing International Invitational - 1st
  • 2022 AMBC Elite Championships Team Member
  • 2021 USA Boxing Elite National Championships - 1st
  • 2020 USA Boxing Youth National Championships - 2nd
  • 2019 Bornemissza Tournament - 1st
  • 2019 Easter Regional Open - 1st
  • 2019 National Junior Olympics - 1st
  • 2019 Western Regional Open - 1st
  • 2018 USA Boxing Junior National Championships - 1st
  • 2018 National Junior Olympics - 1st
  • 2017 USA Boxing Junior National Championships - 2nd
  • 2015 National Junior Olympics - 1st

Athlete News​


  • Team USA One Last Dance To Qualify For Paris​

    May 17, 2024

  • Garcia and Jones continue Team USA’s winning ways in Italy​

    Mar 5, 2024

Every time I step into the ring, I feel the presence of Joey, my brother I never met. You, as well as, the rest of my family are my motivation to keep pushing towards my Olympic dream.
Emilio Garcia

Emilio's Bakery​


  • Emilio's Bakery Episode 8 - Oatmeal Lemon Crumble Bars (ft. Richard Torrez)​

    Emilio is joined by Olympic silver medalist, Richard Torrez!

    Mar 28, 2024

  • Emilio's Bakery: Cinnamon Roll Cookies (ft. Omari Jones)​

    Feb 26, 2024

  • Emilio's Bakery: Caramel Brownies (ft. Jacob Hammond)​

    Jan 31, 2024

  • Emilio's Bakery: Bunueloes (ft. Jennifer Lozano)​

    Emilio is joined by his teammate and fellow Laredo, Texas resident, Jennifer Lozano, to create a special holiday trea...

    Dec 20, 2023

  • Emilio's Bakery: Episode 4​

    Nov 20, 2023

  • Emilio's Bakery: Episode 3​

    Oct 18, 2023

  • Emilio's Bakery: Episode 2​

    Sep 1, 2023

  • Emilio's Bakery: Chocolate Chip Cookies​

    Aug 4, 2023

Inside the life of Emilio​

I box and bake, Yo!!!

https://www.usaboxing.org/profiles/charlie-sheehy
https://www.usaboxing.org/profiles/virginia-fuchs-834926
https://www.usaboxing.org/profiles/xander-zayas
boxing



I like him...😃
 
So my in laws are in town and coming over in a few. I'm gonna try and make the close as we go work as much as I can...😃

Most likely an old war movie will be put on, and I can quietly watch boxing from the tablet... Don't judge..🤣
 
FYI.. Rene Alvarado smoked his last undefeated prospect opponent who was like 19-0. He might be 36 but he brought his A game. Idk much about undefeated prospect Valle.
 
Krixes said:
So Garcia has amateur wins over Abdullah Mason, Emiliano Vargas, and Floyd Schofield. He lost twice to Joel Iriarte.
As everyone does, I know that individual amateur matches might mean all of JACK because of things like rewarding "landing" soft little taps and such. But that sounds good overall.
 
Krixes said:
The worst is the Olympics. I swear every dude i thought won the judges rule against.
Imagine taking Olympic boxing seriously :oops:
Won't even watch it. Ever.
Wish the Eastern European + Central Asian countries with very good amateur programs would finally boycott the hateful, trash Olympics and focus only on other regional and world tournaments.
 
Uppercut @helax



Krixes said:
Garcia just wrecked that guy...
Garcia had said he needs more rounds. Then of course finished it in R1.
His opponent claims to get hit in the back of the head. Not really, but don't think he was trying to exaggerate. The pain in his head and loss of memory of that moment made him think it happened 😧
 
AppliedScience said:
Uppercut @helax





Garcia had said he needs more rounds. Then of course finished it in R1.
His opponent claims to get hit in the back of the head. Not really, but don't think he was trying to exaggerate. The pain in his head and loss of memory of that moment made him think it happened 😧
I’ve got it on now
 
