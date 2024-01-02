PROBOX Angelo Leo-Mike Plania Regional Featherweight Title Fight Set For Jan. 31

Angelo Leo-Mike Plania Regional Featherweight Title Fight Set For Jan. 31 In Plant City, Florida

Angelo Leo and Mike Plania are set to meet at the crossroads. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the featherweight bout is set to headline the January 31 edition of ProBox TV’s Wednesday Night Fight series from Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.
BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the featherweight bout is set to headline the January 31 edition of ProBox TV’s Wednesday Night Fight series from Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.
 
Romero Duno/Antonio Moran and Chris Pearson/Undefeated guy also on the card. Love me some ProBox. Please never stop.
 
