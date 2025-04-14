Television Problems with The Wire

I've watched The Wire all the way through about 20 times now... we all know it's one of the two GOAT shows (next to The Sopranos of course). But that doesn't mean it's perfect...


Bubbles: When Bubs was getting fucked with by that dude in season 4, and ends up putting together a hot shot that gets that kid killed... why the fuck doesn't he at least get a pocket knife or something for self-protection? He gets robbed nearly every day yet doesn't do a thing to try to protect himself? Then all of a sudden he's jumping right to going to buy CYANIDE??? Also I didn't like how the show just skipped right over him going through the process of getting clean, the horrors of detoxing and all that.

Greeks: Why in hell do they come back to Baltimore at all, let alone only A YEAR since everything went down? That shit literally made zero sense and I think showed the writers running out of plot ideas.

Prop Joe: Fucking knew what Marlo was all about and yet STILL showed him how to level up his game, signed his own death warrant (even if the card game heist didn't happen it was only a matter of time)

Marlo: P4P biggest pussy on the show. Autistic fuck never does ANYTHING himself and we're supposed to believe every single gangster on the co-op was afraid of him? Oh sorry, he did ambush a woman (with backup lmao). He's a disrespectful shit to everyone yet they just all put up with it because plot. He's also borderline retarded, that scene with him in the bank being example 1a. Him and Chris buttfucked each other on the reg.

The 'serial killer'

Rhonda Perlman getting passed around the department like a bad case of diarrhea

I'm sure there's more...



[Also Herc is the worst most retarded cop in any TV show ever. Fuck that guy]
 
Oh yeah War Room-ish but the constant "REBUBLICANS BAD" and other political shit in season 4+5... complete hack writing
 
I would say though I think a lot of the appeal of The Wire relative to a lot of over police/crime dramas focused on realism is that it was actually quite pulpy as well, there was really a lot of quite over the top stuff happening across the show but it gave it just enough realism.

I admit I was never quite as interested in Marlo as Stringer/Avon, he did improve across the show(and is one of the best things in season 5) but as you say didnt really feel like he wasnt smart enough to rise as he did, the plot armour did become a bit obvious at points.
 
Bubs was pretty weak. For one, I think he could get overpowered even if he had a knife. It's also questionable that he'd have it in him to stab or shoot someone. The cyanide is a way that he can do it that is less personal.

I'd suggest reading the below book as you get some pretty good insight on the show.

1744647818807.jpeg
 
That's Baltimore bro. Its always been that way. We had a more conservative guy Ed Norris as chief of police (he's in the show for a few scenes) but they ran him outta town.
 
Didn't consider that angle... good point
 
nitpicking imo, but I'm glad you got that off your chest.
 
Also in regards to him being clean, the actor was talking about how being a junkie and constantly being in character was making him really depressed. That could be an explanation why they kind of skipped through the detox and such. I'm not sure he was on board.

Honestly, the book goes over a lot of things. It's amazing how good the show ended up because it was almost cancelled several times. They also really had to rally up the actors to all stay together for each season.
 
