Problem with the UFC: Too many dorky guys taking over.

Prime example was the “main” event between monkey-antics Moreno vs Steve Urkle Erceg…

Nobody cares about these types of fighters…

You will never see people wearing t shirts of these guys like they used to with Penn, GSP and Korean Zombie

Same goes for Merab and BeLOL….nobody idolizes these guys and there are just too many in the sport today.

Poatan is somebody who is marketable, respected and has a mystique/aura…he is the lone exception.

Then we go back to oddballs like Sean O’’Malley and various others.


Discuss.
 
Nobody cares about 125, women on the card, the overblown roster with guys and girls who are signed that aren't even the best in their own area, or a "HW" division without true HWs.

There's this corporate mindset that now permeates through all this shit that sucks and has basically destroyed what 'it could have been.'
 
i've never seen a person wearing a t-shirt of a specific MMA fighter ever in my life. Never in person and if i saw it on TV... it was probably that fighter's corner man. Nobody is cringe enough to wear a shirt of an MMA fighter. In the late 90s during the peak of wrasslin u saw shirts of like the rock or stone cold steve austin 316 NWO hogan etc here n there but nobody has ever worn a specific mma fighter's shirt in the history of humanity. I'd join in on making fun of them if they did
 
Bring back the alpha males!

Colby-Covington-Instagram-@colbycovmma-2.jpg
 
GSP was a self admitted nerd who wore his GI to the cage and talked about his fascination with dinosaurs and aliens.

Anderson Silva would do interviews and photo ops wearing his big rimmed glasses, and talking about his love of Burger King.

Jon Jones pretended for years he wanted to be a cop and the perfect Christian.

BJ Penn was the stereotypical rich kid punk.

Nick Diaz was just socially awkward, possibly even autistic. Your heroes are nerds.
 
Yeah came to say this, GSP is my favourite fighter but there is no denying he was a dork. His whole entry to MMA was being bullied for being a nerd? Who cares what people like outside of the cage, should only care about what they do within it. Reeks of insecurity, a man caring about what other men do in their spare time (probably a lot more than TS does if this is what he's thinking of in his).
 
