Problem with the UFC: Too many dorky guys taking over.

Prime example was the “main” event between monkey-antics Moreno vs Steve Urkle Erceg…
Nobody cares about these types of fighters…
You will never see people wearing t shirts of these guys like they used to with Penn, GSP and Korean Zombie
Same goes for Merab and BeLOL….nobody idolizes these guys and there are just too many in the sport today.
Poatan is somebody who is marketable, respected and has a mystique/aura…he is the lone exception.
Then we go back to oddballs like Sean O’’Malley and various others.
Discuss.
