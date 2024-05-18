Problem with recovery

ele said:



I’m 31 years old and having trouble with my cardio during MMA training. Yesterday, I had to stop during sparring because I was too exhausted. I sleep well and eat a balanced diet, so I don't think those are the issues.



Here’s my current routine:



Monday:



Circuit to failure: Kettlebell swings Abs rollout Russian twist with landmine Weighted jump squats

3 round: 3 minutes heavy bag (max intensity), 1 minute rest, 3 minutes ground and pound, 1 minute rest (alternating) Thursday:



MMA collective class Friday:



Hard sparring I can’t seem to recover and my cardio isn’t improving. I'm considering attending more MMA classes instead of one but keeping the intensity low to focus on building my aerobic base (Zone 2 training).



Any advice?



You aren't doing enough MMA to really adapt to MMA. If you have time hit up another session.If you were doing grappling, striking etc you would see more improvement with only 1-2 MMA sessions.You would be better off dropping that random circuit and doing an extra MMA or aerobic session.Your total weekly conditioning volume is 18 mins of bag work and 2 MMA sessions with one being hard sparring.You could add some extra LSS conditioning work to build your aerobic capacity. MMA will still feel hard, but you will recover between rounds more.it comes down to how much time you have available and what your base is. MMA will always feel hard, but you shouldn't be struggling to finish the session even if it's hard sparring.