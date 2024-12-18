Probably one of the strangest things I've heard from a high level fighter

duke_droese
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 12, 2022
- Messages
- 2,507
- Reaction score
- 4,350
This isn't a retard like Nate or an acoustic try hard like Sean Strickland. Tom was known as a cerebral kind of guy and was the head coach at Team Renegade for years.
Timestamped. Also see 4.16 where he says his problems were because he smoked drugs.
Only Jon Jones can smoke crack before his fights and still perform.
Timestamped. Also see 4.16 where he says his problems were because he smoked drugs.
Only Jon Jones can smoke crack before his fights and still perform.