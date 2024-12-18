Probably one of the strangest things I've heard from a high level fighter

D

duke_droese

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 12, 2022
Messages
2,507
Reaction score
4,350
This isn't a retard like Nate or an acoustic try hard like Sean Strickland. Tom was known as a cerebral kind of guy and was the head coach at Team Renegade for years.



Timestamped. Also see 4.16 where he says his problems were because he smoked drugs.

Only Jon Jones can smoke crack before his fights and still perform.
 
duke_droese said:
This isn't a retard like Nate or an acoustic try hard like Sean Strickland. Tom was known as a cerebral kind of guy and was the head coach at Team Renegade for years.



Timestamped. Also see 4.16 where he says his problems were because he smoked drugs.

Only Jon Jones can smoke crack before his fights and still perform.
Click to expand...


Tom would pull out of fights because of his anxiety issues. He could have been trying to self-medicate against that. Pretty sure USADA tests for Xanax etc, but there's probably not one for mushrooms.
 
When did Sean Strickland try to become an acoustic ?
 
CTE probably
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,888
Messages
56,675,697
Members
175,342
Latest member
bones78

Share this page

Back
Top