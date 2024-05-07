Pro wrestling hot takes

Bret, Shawn, Eddie Guerrero, Benoit, Jericho are the worst WWE champions and most overrated wrestlers in company history.

They never drew, garbage on the mic, too small (they weren't even 6 foot and somehow they got a main event push), their legacies haven't stood the test of time, they didn't leave a huge mark in the business in a positive way.

