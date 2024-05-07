Pro wrestling hot takes

Jay Crawford
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jan 7, 2021
- Messages
- 5
- Reaction score
- 1
Bret, Shawn, Eddie Guerrero, Benoit, Jericho are the worst WWE champions and most overrated wrestlers in company history.
They never drew, garbage on the mic, too small (they weren't even 6 foot and somehow they got a main event push), their legacies haven't stood the test of time, they didn't leave a huge mark in the business in a positive way.
Have a nice day!
