Pro wrestling football team?

Sir Elzio Dennick
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2023
- Messages
- 2,909
- Reaction score
- 2,130
Obviously a fantasy
QB.....Tully Blanchard....which he was at West Texas State
FB.....Bronko Nagurski.....NFL Hall of Famer an NWA World Champion
RB....Paul Orndorf.....which he was in college
TE....Tito Santana.....yep, at West Texas State
WR....Shelton Benjamin.....was a sprinter at some JC and a footballer, so....?
WR....Russ Francis was a TE.
I know, Ernie Ladd, Wahoo McDaniels, Big Van Vader, Butch Reed, Lex Luger, all played pro football
Ron Simmons, The Rock, JYD, Brusier Brody, Stan Hansen played college ball,
Would be hurting for DB's.
What is with West Texas State, must be dozen x footballer swho got into pro rasslin', weird.
QB.....Tully Blanchard....which he was at West Texas State
FB.....Bronko Nagurski.....NFL Hall of Famer an NWA World Champion
RB....Paul Orndorf.....which he was in college
TE....Tito Santana.....yep, at West Texas State
WR....Shelton Benjamin.....was a sprinter at some JC and a footballer, so....?
WR....Russ Francis was a TE.
I know, Ernie Ladd, Wahoo McDaniels, Big Van Vader, Butch Reed, Lex Luger, all played pro football
Ron Simmons, The Rock, JYD, Brusier Brody, Stan Hansen played college ball,
Would be hurting for DB's.
What is with West Texas State, must be dozen x footballer swho got into pro rasslin', weird.