Pro wrestling football team?

Obviously a fantasy

QB.....Tully Blanchard....which he was at West Texas State
FB.....Bronko Nagurski.....NFL Hall of Famer an NWA World Champion
RB....Paul Orndorf.....which he was in college
TE....Tito Santana.....yep, at West Texas State
WR....Shelton Benjamin.....was a sprinter at some JC and a footballer, so....?
WR....Russ Francis was a TE.

I know, Ernie Ladd, Wahoo McDaniels, Big Van Vader, Butch Reed, Lex Luger, all played pro football

Ron Simmons, The Rock, JYD, Brusier Brody, Stan Hansen played college ball,

Would be hurting for DB's.

What is with West Texas State, must be dozen x footballer swho got into pro rasslin', weird.
 
Dr Death was a college player wasn't he?

Edit - I guess technically you'd have to say Pat McAfee too.
If you wanna include football players that have dabbled in the WWF/WWE then you could put together a pretty good star studded team

Lawrence Taylor, Refrigerator Perry, Brian Bosworth, Harvey Martin, Kevin Greene
 
Defensive Tackle:

NFL Super Bowl Champion, NFL Hall of Famer, and WCW United States Champion Mongo McMichael

BXFhMvl.png


MrKWqvM.png
 
Not sure about pro footballers who messed around with the rasslin like Taylor the Frig, hmmmmm?

Not realy what I had in mind.

Defensive line....

Steve McMichael
Ernie Ladd
Ron Simmons
Big E Langston


Dick the Brusier as a GB Packer



Thinking JBL. Fritz Von Erich played some pro football.

Danny Spivey was a Falcon.
 
Steve Dr Death Williams played at Oklahoma as did Bill Watts I think.

Niner Leo Lion Nomellin also a Hall of Famer.

We could definately have a decent "fantasy"football team using pro rasslers. Only problem is kicking and depth.
 
LSU Defensive Tackle and Sumo Champion John Tenta

He already has defensive tackle experience, but his Sumo skills and size might translate well on the offensive line.

483098311_1398122578292429_2816676996965961624_n.jpg
 
