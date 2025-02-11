  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Pro women’s soccer player found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment after calling cop ‘stupid and white’

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
3,611
Reaction score
2,780
Sam Kerr, who is one of the highest-paid women's soccer players in the world, has been found not guilt of racially aggravated harassment after being filmed calling a police officer 'stupid and white'.

Kerr, who is half Indian, was taken into custody after she and her girlfriend vomited in a taxi then smashed the window.



 
Last edited:
Oof... i thought the stumpy butch one was gonna be the "husband" of some hot chick soccer player

Im almost curious enough to watch a video of her playing just to see how that works.

Gotta keep my youtube feed clean though. Oh well
 
Sage NorthGOAT said:
Oof... i thought the stumpy butch one was gonna be the "husband" of some hot chick soccer player

Im almost curious enough to watch a video of her playing just to see how that works.

Gotta keep my youtube feed clean though. Oh well
Click to expand...
She's actually one of the best female players. Her goal record is impressive.
 
Croo67 said:
She's actually one of the best female players. Her goal record is impressive.
Click to expand...
Which basically means she’s about as skilled as an average boy on your local high school team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,259
Messages
56,886,608
Members
175,442
Latest member
negodary

Share this page

Back
Top