Croo67
Sam Kerr, who is one of the highest-paid women's soccer players in the world, has been found not guilt of racially aggravated harassment after being filmed calling a police officer 'stupid and white'.
Kerr, who is half Indian, was taken into custody after she and her girlfriend vomited in a taxi then smashed the window.
