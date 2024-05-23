nhbbear
Wow! He’s actually doing it! Brandon Herrera, the YouTuber and best friend of my dude, Donut Operator-and his hot-ass girl, Heather Lynn and her friend, the incredibly hot Hannah Barron, managed to take enough votes from incumant US Rep Tony Gonzales, to force a runoff.
Brandon managed to snag 25% of the votes while Tony received 45% (less than the 50% needed to avoid a runoff).
I watch his channel. He shoots lots of guns, posts lots of gun fails, and is pretty funny. He hangs out with a bunch of veterans, cops, and other popular YouTubers and occasionally, Chuck Liddell. He decided to run for the TX 23rd congressional District after Gonzales voted to limit access to semi automatic rifles after Uvalde, the district where this vote is taking place.
“If you vote against our interests, if you vote against gun rights, if you vote against the Constitution, “ Herrera told a crowd of gun rights advocates last week in Denver, “we will challenge you, we will primary you and we will win. We will take your fucking job.”
He and Donut, as well as a few others, have the “unsubscribed podcast” where they basically bullshit and make jokes. He is very pro-second amendment, and even made a business out of building and selling AKs, earning him the moniker, the AK guy. In general, he hates politicians and trashes trump on the regular. In fact, his opponent has been using that by calling him anti-trump as a campaign strategy. The other knock on Brandon was that, in the company of veterans, while talking about veteran suicide, he said he was an honorary veteran because he thought of sticking a barrel in his mouth. He caught backlash for it and said he was taken out of context and that he and his veteran friends were using dark humor-which is common in veterans and first responders as a coping mechanism for seeing some fucked up shit. I completely understand, and engage in, dark humor from my time in the police force. In fact, I have a shirt with Stalin on it that says “dark humor is like food-not everyone gets it.” I haven’t seen it for a while and I think my wife threw it out, lol. As that c#nt, @Via Heeto always says, I will probably whoop her ass and violate her if I find out that is the case.
This could be a close race, or it might be a total blowout in Gonzales’ favor. I think Brandon is trying to make a point about his opponent’s position on gun control and the border. His millions of followers on social media don’t all live in TX, but I laughed when I saw him start his campaign last fall. I thought he was joking at first. He is a cynical conservative and often blasts politicians like he does gun targets. He really hates liberals and progressives and dogs them constantly.
It will be interesting to see how his pro gun platform fares in Uvalde, which the second anniversary is coming up. Despite what lies have been spouted by @Via Heeto, I have 100% been against the response of the cops in that horrendous incident and blasted the failure to act by the supervisors on scene while some officers were demanding to go in. One officer even had a kid inside the school. Disgusting failure imo.
Here is Brandon fucking with some libs.
“You know, I saw a statistic that, last year, more fentanyl came across the southern border by weight than would be required to kill the entire population of the planet — or about 26 Austin feminists,”
Anyone think he has a chance?
https://www.texastribune.org/2024/03/25/brandon-herrera-tony-gonzales-primary-runoff/
