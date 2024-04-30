Pro Athlete Rescues Stray Dog Who Kept Showing Up To Practice

Lived in India years ago. Our neighborhood had a large male stray dog. He kept all the other dogs away.

We never fed him. We never let him in our dwelling (we had a dog at the time). We only gave him attention when we left the house. It was always nice to see him went I walked to work. Plus, he glued himself to the stroller when my wife or I walked our baby. He wouldn't let anyone near the stroller that was not me or my wife.

Seven years later, I flew back for work. So, I walked to my old neighborhood to see what had changed.

The house was torn down (I assume to make apartments). But, the dog was still there.

He approached me cautiously. But when he got close enough to smell me, he got super excited. After seven years, he remembered me.

Dogs are cool.
 
Taught in the middle east for some time. Adopted two dogs before moving back to the US. One dog's mom and dad were strays. But, the litter was plopped down in a garage of a British expat. So, we adopted one of the pups. She's awesome and super athletic.

Our second dog was a street dog that spent his first two years on the street. We brought him home to the US with us. He's the biggest cuddle bum ever. He knows he won the lottery.

I got his DNA test and is said "we have no idea what kind of dog you have, call this number to get your money back"

For our female dog, the DNA test said she is saluki and German shepherd.

The pup in the video above looks like she has some German shepherd in her too.
 
Don't tell Kristi Noem.



large
 
She stole someone's outside dog.
 
