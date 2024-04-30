Pro Athlete Rescues Stray Dog Who Kept Showing Up To Practice

Lived in India years ago. Our neighborhood had a large male stray dog. He kept all the other dogs away.



We never fed him. We never let him in our dwelling (we had a dog at the time). We only gave him attention when we left the house. It was always nice to see him went I walked to work. Plus, he glued himself to the stroller when my wife or I walked our baby. He wouldn't let anyone near the stroller that was not me or my wife.



Seven years later, I flew back for work. So, I walked to my old neighborhood to see what had changed.



The house was torn down (I assume to make apartments). But, the dog was still there.



He approached me cautiously. But when he got close enough to smell me, he got super excited. After seven years, he remembered me.



Dogs are cool.