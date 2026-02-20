Mr Holmes
Exhibit A - Private equity giant Blackstone is trying to buy New Mexico’s largest utility provider.
Exhibit B - Private Equity Turns Youth Hockey Rinks into Profit Machines
Exhibit C - “Millions of Dogs Will Die” - Private Equity’s Emotional Blackmail of Your Pets
Exhibit D - Private Equity’s Ruthless Takeover Of The Last Affordable Housing In America
Will anyone here defend this stuff? I know the the knee jerk reaction from some conservatives is to side with the free market, but I think there are more important things we should be focused on conserving (the middle class).
Private Equity Turns Youth Hockey Rinks into Profit Machines, Widening Inequality
Private equity firms are acquiring youth hockey rinks, turning community sports into profit-driven ventures. Black Bear Sports Group exemplifies this by banning personal recordings and mandating paid streaming subscriptions, escalating costs and reducing accessibility. Critics argue this...
Yet, as 2025 unfolds, the tension between profit and play persists. Private equity’s playbook—consolidate, monetize, extract—threatens to commodify childhood joy. For industry insiders, the question is whether this model sustains long-term growth or sparks a backlash that reclaims youth sports for communities. With billions at stake, the ice is getting thinner for families caught in the crossfire.
