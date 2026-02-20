Economy Private Equity Take Over

Mr Holmes

Mr Holmes

Exhibit A - Private equity giant Blackstone is trying to buy New Mexico’s largest utility provider.


Exhibit B - Private Equity Turns Youth Hockey Rinks into Profit Machines
Private Equity Turns Youth Hockey Rinks into Profit Machines, Widening Inequality

Private equity firms are acquiring youth hockey rinks, turning community sports into profit-driven ventures. Black Bear Sports Group exemplifies this by banning personal recordings and mandating paid streaming subscriptions, escalating costs and reducing accessibility. Critics argue this...
Yet, as 2025 unfolds, the tension between profit and play persists. Private equity’s playbook—consolidate, monetize, extract—threatens to commodify childhood joy. For industry insiders, the question is whether this model sustains long-term growth or sparks a backlash that reclaims youth sports for communities. With billions at stake, the ice is getting thinner for families caught in the crossfire.
Exhibit C - “Millions of Dogs Will Die” - Private Equity’s Emotional Blackmail of Your Pets


Exhibit D - Private Equity’s Ruthless Takeover Of The Last Affordable Housing In America



Will anyone here defend this stuff? I know the the knee jerk reaction from some conservatives is to side with the free market, but I think there are more important things we should be focused on conserving (the middle class).

www.webpronews.com

www.webpronews.com


wcw-chris.gif
Conservative here, and Blackstone can go fuck itself.

Not every single fucking thing needs to be monetized with the goal of bleeding every single penny out of every single person as much as humanly possible
 
Trump issued an EO on this type of practice related to private housing. Should do it here too. Not surprising, same globs companies that hate you as a pleb


Anti monopoly regulations and laws originated with the energy and utility sector, so it is a no brained
 
SurferH2O said:
I would say nope. Some privately owned utilities are fine depending on the ownership, but not these guys.
The problem with anything privately owned is that at some point big scum bag cocksucker companies like Black Rock come around and buy them up and add it them to their portfolio.
 
Private equity as a concept is fine.

Problems come from them doing deals with government that are clearly one sided.

Sometimes that's straight corruption, Sometimes soft power, sometimes its simply common interests.


For example a firm buys alot of land in one specific area, they can exert pressure to have that land rezoned thereby significantly increasing value. Imagine trying to get your whole street to agree their land should be rezoned for a higher density apartment blocks. Sure it increases land value but who cares if you aren't wanting to move.

Personally I think this is another big problem solved by higher land taxes but most of society prefers to punish workers so they can protect rent seekers.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Trump issued an EO on this type of practice related to private housing. Should do it here too. Not surprising, same globs companies that hate you as a pleb


Anti monopoly regulations and laws originated with the energy and utility sector, so it is a no brained
Guess which administration has heavily rolled back antitrust enforcement after the most aggressive antitrust enforcement we've seen in decades.
 
conservatives loved getting pegged by private equity ghouls. Some are finally waking up to it, just 40 years late.
 
