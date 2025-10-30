PBAC
but nothing happened
I wonder if any other politicans might be concerned bout this statments
I wonder if any other politicans might be concerned bout this statments
Prince Andrew latest: Andrew stripped of prince title and to move out of Royal Lodge
King removes brother’s titles and honours as disgraced royal evicted and Virginia Giuffre’s family declare ‘victory’
The King has taken the dramatic decision to formally strip his brother Andrew of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style, a move that ends his public life.
The disgraced royal will effectively have the status of a commoner and will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, after Virginia Giuffre’s devastating memoir of sexual abuse and his friendship with phile Jeffrey Epstein led to his downfall.
It is understood that although Andrew denies the accusations, Buckingham Palace considers that there have been “serious lapses of judgment”.
The statement from the palace said: “These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.