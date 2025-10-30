International Prince Andrew officially stripped of Prince title- Update: Arrest

but nothing happened

I wonder if any other politicans might be concerned bout this statments

www.independent.co.uk

Prince Andrew latest: Andrew stripped of prince title and to move out of Royal Lodge

King removes brother’s titles and honours as disgraced royal evicted and Virginia Giuffre’s family declare ‘victory’
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk

The King has taken the dramatic decision to formally strip his brother Andrew of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style, a move that ends his public life.

The disgraced royal will effectively have the status of a commoner and will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, after Virginia Giuffre’s devastating memoir of sexual abuse and his friendship with :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:phile Jeffrey Epstein led to his downfall.


It is understood that although Andrew denies the accusations, Buckingham Palace considers that there have been “serious lapses of judgment”.

The statement from the palace said: “These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.
 
HOLA said:
Isn't it amazing that an actual (former) prince is facing more accountability over this than Trump?
He should have gotten a medal of freedom for his work on the Epstein case! He was an undercover agent only pdfing because he had to to bust up the ring
 
HOLA said:
Isn't it amazing that an actual (former) prince is facing more accountability over this than Trump?
It's not too late, old boy. If you Colonials ask politely, we'll consider letting you rejoin the British Empire. ;)
 
Uh Oh, looks like Prince William got his hands on the Epstein files.

He seems like he's not down with the same "hush hush" attitude of his father and grandmother -- the same one that got his mother killed.
 
The Royals remain behind the curve.

Best case for Andrew is that he ends up "in exile".
 
KnightTemplar said:
It's not too late, old boy. If you Colonials ask politely, we'll consider letting you rejoin the British Empire. ;)
Why on earth would they want to open their borders to every scrounger and rapist from the third world?
 
KnightTemplar said:
It's not too late, old boy. If you Colonials ask politely, we'll consider letting you rejoin the British Empire. ;)
Sir Hola, The Dark Prince of The War Room, does have a nice ring to it, I'll admit.
 
This is probably a better punishment than prison for that fat arrogant cunt and his ugly trollop of an ex-wife

It's still an insult that he will be paid a "pension"
 
Can we remove the word Prince from the thread title then? Surely he should just be 'Andrew'?
 
Fixed the title for you......

"Prince Andrew officially stripped off"

See my OF link in Bio....❤️
 
The Big Yin said:
Why on earth would they want to open their borders to every scrounger and rapist from the third world?
Look, the Colonials are going to end up with a King anyway. It's either Charles III, who's mostly harmless, or Donald the First. One ventures to suggest the House of Windsor is the lesser of two evils, old boy. ;)
 
It's hilarious because he's been pointed out, not that I don't think he did it but more because of the motivation behind it......
 
The Big Yin said:
This is probably a better punishment than prison for that fat arrogant cunt and his ugly trollop of an ex-wife

It's still an insult that he will be paid a "pension"
Get off the bloody fence and tell us what you really think about them, mate. :)
 
How much power does king Charles have?
 
