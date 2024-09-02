Prime Weidman vs Prime Israel

Yep. one of those threads. We've seen Weidman beat the everloving dogshit out of Anderson, twice. and weve seen Weidman get beaten possibly within an inch of his life, multiple times.

Weve seen Israel absolutely ice dudes with one shot on the feet and even knock out Poatan. But weve now seen him lose to.......Strickland. for 5 straight rounds.

All American vs All Chinese Nigerian New Zeland

1725317208555.png
 
Prime Anderson would have devoured Weidman so it goes without saying prime israel would have done the same.
and we all saw how epic & long lasting weidman's title reign was

{<jordan}
Yall must of forgot izzy looked out of this world during his come up.

also if we do MMA Math
we all saw what Yoel did both Luke and Weidman

Yoel struggled with prime robbie

and we saw what prime Izzy did to robbie.....

nuff said.....
 
