Prime Weidman vs Prime Israel

IloveTHIS
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
Dec 7, 2011
- Messages
- 31,027
- Reaction score
- 13,787
Yep. one of those threads. We've seen Weidman beat the everloving dogshit out of Anderson, twice. and weve seen Weidman get beaten possibly within an inch of his life, multiple times.
Weve seen Israel absolutely ice dudes with one shot on the feet and even knock out Poatan. But weve now seen him lose to.......Strickland. for 5 straight rounds.
All American vs All Chinese Nigerian New Zeland
