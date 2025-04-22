Prime Wayne vs Prime Mario - who is NHL goat of goats?

Streeter
Granted Ovi got points record but I dont know many if anyone that would think hes really in discussion with these 2 here.
In the true Goat discussion I honestly go Mario! I know WG has the crazy stats but honestly Mario's might be better if not for getting sick. Also Mario started on a basement team. Watching both play in prime during 80s/ early 90s Mario was the person I always though was better.
Who you got as Hockey goat if JUST JUDGING PRIME not overall career ? Overall career is WG hsnds down.
