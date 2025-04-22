Prime Wayne vs Prime Mario - who is NHL goat of goats?

Granted Ovi got points record but I dont know many if anyone that would think hes really in discussion with these 2 here.

In the true Goat discussion I honestly go Mario! I know WG has the crazy stats but honestly Mario's might be better if not for getting sick. Also Mario started on a basement team. Watching both play in prime during 80s/ early 90s Mario was the person I always though was better.


Who you got as Hockey goat if JUST JUDGING PRIME not overall career ? Overall career is WG hsnds down.
 
Gotta be Wayne, nr 1 in points and guy in 2nd place is full HoF career behind him.
 
Gotta be Wayne, nr 1 in points and guy in 2nd place is full HoF career behind him.
It I'm not talking career. Obviously. Mario getting sick and missing 1/3 at least of his prime effected his numbers greatly . This is prime vs prime.
 
I think Wayne averaged 1.92 points a game, while Mario averaged 1.88.

A healthy Lemieux is the superior player imo. So I pick him.
 
