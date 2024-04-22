Prime Wand vs Poatan would have been wild

Ludwig von Mises said: Wand fought Mirko twice. Did well the first time and got killed the second time. Mirko was worlds better than Poatan.



Poatan got out classed by guys like Artem Levin and Arthur Kyshenko.



Poatan arguably lost to 42 year old Jan. Pretending like prime Wand had nothing for him is straight silly. Click to expand...

To be fair even the first time Silva clearly lost the standup even if he might have won the decision had one been possible. Alex loses to Levin and Kyshenko were in his earlier kickboxing run, he also lost to Wilnis twice in that run but destroyed him in the 3rd fight when his kickboxing form improved very significantly.I do think people need to go back and actually watch Wand's run in Pride again though because their memories of how he fought seem to be pretty questionable, a lot of the time he was actually pretty conservaive, biding his time and then landing pretty accurate punches. Alex has shown that he caught be caught by that kind of aggression so I don't think the striking is a foregone conclusion.The grappling as well I think is a bit of an unknown, in the UFC today Alex has faced mostly guys who push him to the cage to take him down, Wands style from a ring was much more power shoots and actually on the ground I think "just stand up" could be dangerous against him as he tended to punish it with rushes of GnP.