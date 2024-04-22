Prime Wand vs Poatan would have been wild

Ludwig von Mises
On one side Poatan is the cleaner striker with insane KO power. From the other side Wand threw down with guys like Mirko and Hunt with no problem and had a very strong Thai Clinch and an underrated ground game. He also isn't going out there to play patty cakes with Alex in a slow paced shootout like others who have fought Poatan. Wand would come at him intensely and not give him a chance to plant his feet. It would be a dog fight.
I think I'd have to go with prime Wand. Who you got sherbros?
