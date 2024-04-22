Prime Wand vs Poatan would have been wild

On one side Poatan is the cleaner striker with insane KO power. From the other side Wand threw down with guys like Mirko and Hunt with no problem and had a very strong Thai Clinch and an underrated ground game. He also isn't going out there to play patty cakes with Alex in a slow paced shootout like others who have fought Poatan. Wand would come at him intensely and not give him a chance to plant his feet. It would be a dog fight.

I think I'd have to go with prime Wand. Who you got sherbros?


 
Alex would have been the more technical of the two although I think Wanderlei during his prime was more technical than he's given credit for.

I suspect you would have see some grappling from Wanderlei or at least the threat of it.
 
moreorless87 said:
Alex would have been the more technical of the two although I think Wanderlei during his prime was more technical than he's given credit for.

I suspect you would have see some grappling from Wanderlei or at least the threat of it.
I could definitely see that. Izzy had a lot of success grappling Alex the first time they fought. Wand could have definitely applied similar tactics.

Also Wands punching wasn't super technical but his Thai clinch was insanely powerful and very technical. He knew how to control strong opponents and land big shots on them from the clinch.
 
Wild for all of 2 mins then Wand is going to sleep.

Terrible matchup for Wand.

PS: What the heck you mean he threw down with Mirko with no problem? Mirko nearly decapitated him.

Alex is faster and more precise than Hunt and Mirko with matching power. Wand, unless he wanted to grapple, would not last.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
I could definitely see that. Izzy had a lot of success grappling Alex the first time they fought. Wand could have definitely applied similar tactics.

Also Wands punching wasn't super technical but his Thai clinch was insanely powerful and very technical. He knew how to control strong opponents and land big shots on them from the clinch.
I think the wind milling tends to undervalue his punching personally but thats something which tended to happen in fights were either he vastly outmatches someone, in fights were he was outmatched(like Hunt and Mirko 2) or when he had someone hurt. Most of his sucess during his peak years though I would say was more controlled than that and his punches were actually pretty accurate and often the key to his wins ever if he finished off with the thai clinch or soccer kicks/stomps/knees on the ground.

That said I think in a slower technical kickboxing fight Alex would have the edge, I think it would be a question of whether Wanderlei could bide his time and potentially catch Alex with rushes of offence or take him down, Silva did have quite an effective shoot takedown when he actually used it.

Probably Alex vs Jiri is the closest to this Pereira has faced, Silva was a bit smaller than Jiri but I don't think as vulnerable to low kicks.
 
Wanderlei gets killed. Too wild.
 
moreorless87 said:
I think the wind milling tends to undervalue his punching personally but thats something which tended to happen in fights were either he vastly outmatches someone, in fights were he was outmatched(like Hunt and Mirko 2) or when he had someone hurt. Most of his sucess during his peak years though I would say was more controlled than that and his punches were actually pretty accurate and often the key to his wins ever if he finished off with the thai clinch or soccer kicks/stomps/knees on the ground.

That said I think in a slower technical kickboxing fight Alex would have the edge, I think it would be a question of whether Wanderlei could bide his time and potentially catch Alex with rushes of offence or take him down, Silva did have quite an effective shoot takedown when he actually used it.

Probably Alex vs Jiri is the closest to this Pereira has faced, Silva was a bit smaller than Jiri but I don't think as vulnerable to low kicks.
Agreed.
 
Poatan is too large and technical of a striker, but roided prime Wand was an absolute savage. I'd pick Poatan simply for his polish and size.
 
DiazSlap said:
Wild for all of 2 mins then Wand is going to sleep.

Terrible matchup for Wand.

PS: What the heck you mean he threw down with Mirko with no problem? Mirko nearly decapitated him.

Alex is faster and more precise than Hunt and Mirko with matching power. Wand, unless he wanted to grapple, would not last.
Wand fought Mirko twice. Did well the first time and got killed the second time. Mirko was worlds better than Poatan.

Poatan got out classed by guys like Artem Levin and Arthur Kyshenko.

Poatan arguably lost to 42 year old Jan. Pretending like prime Wand had nothing for him is straight silly.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Wand fought guys like Mark Hunt and Mirko and didn't get killed (against Mirko the first time)Both of them were higher level than Poatan.
Wand had ploddy footwork with bad defense so he would have problems with Pereiras length and height. Its just a terrible match up on paper but Wand was a dog so cant count him out completely.
 
Noraaq said:
Wand had ploddy footwork with bad defense so he would have problems with Pereiras length and height. Its just a terrible match up on paper but Wand was a dog so cant count him out completely.
This is true although Poatans defense isn't the best either. Wand would definitely have to bring the fight to Poatan and make it a dog fignt. I dont think Wand would let him set his feet. He'd be press the action aggressively and fight in the clinch. Something no one has ever really tried againt Alex.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Wand fought Mirko twice. Did well the first time and got killed the second time. Mirko was worlds better than Poatan.

Poatan got out classed by guys like Artem Levin and Arthur Kyshenko.

Poatan arguably lost to 42 year old Jan. Pretending like prime Wand had nothing for him is straight silly.
For you to say Mirko was “worlds better” than Alex just shows that you are A) completely clueless and B) on drugs.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Wand fought Mirko twice. Did well the first time and got killed the second time. Mirko was worlds better than Poatan.

Poatan got out classed by guys like Artem Levin and Arthur Kyshenko.

Poatan arguably lost to 42 year old Jan. Pretending like prime Wand had nothing for him is straight silly.
To be fair even the first time Silva clearly lost the standup even if he might have won the decision had one been possible. Alex loses to Levin and Kyshenko were in his earlier kickboxing run, he also lost to Wilnis twice in that run but destroyed him in the 3rd fight when his kickboxing form improved very significantly.

I do think people need to go back and actually watch Wand's run in Pride again though because their memories of how he fought seem to be pretty questionable, a lot of the time he was actually pretty conservaive, biding his time and then landing pretty accurate punches. Alex has shown that he caught be caught by that kind of aggression so I don't think the striking is a foregone conclusion.

The grappling as well I think is a bit of an unknown, in the UFC today Alex has faced mostly guys who push him to the cage to take him down, Wands style from a ring was much more power shoots and actually on the ground I think "just stand up" could be dangerous against him as he tended to punish it with rushes of GnP.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Wand fought Mirko twice. Did well the first time and got killed the second time. Mirko was worlds better than Poatan.

Poatan got out classed by guys like Artem Levin and Arthur Kyshenko.

Poatan arguably lost to 42 year old Jan. Pretending like prime Wand had nothing for him is straight silly.
I wouldn't say he would get outclassed but I think stylewise, Wand would have a very hard time finding Paotan chin. I personally think Alex would be too technical for Wand BUT if we're talking about Wand in his prime then it would be very interesting.

Wand has the speed and power but I still think Alex would be too technical. That would be a fun fight to watch though. I hope with the AI technology we will be able to create our own fight card and watch them fight.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Poatan arguably lost to 42 year old Jan Blachowicz. But prime Wand had nothing for him because of "sTyLeZ"

🥴
Jan made a business decision to grapple (and still lost, does not matter what you think) after tasting Alex’s power.

Wand never was one to wrestle, he would end up unconscious.

Are you that bored with your life?
 
Wanderlei is too small for modern day LHWs. The sport has evolved. Even Prime Fedor wouldn't have lasted more than 2 rounds against Pereira.
 
