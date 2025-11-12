Prime vs Prime arguments are idiotic

This 'constant evolution of MMA' is highly exaggerated. There have obviously been improvements in MMA training and there have been strategic innovations. There is a more diverse global talent pool.



But this needs to be balanced against some ways in which MMA has actually gone backwards.



Japan has nearly collapsed as a market, and so has its MMA talent. Kickboxing has all but collapsed as a sport and it is fundamental to MMA. Far fewer US wrestlers are going into MMA because they can earn money elsewhere.



Lower level UFC fighters are paid LESS now than they used to be due to the loss of personal sponsors. Adjusted for inflation, performance bonuses are almost half what they used to be. And the UFC has further monopolized the sport, leaving less opportunities to make money.



Basically, it is still glorified bum fights and the talent pool reflects that.



If MMA is in a process of constant evolution, why the fuck were Andrei Arlovski and one trick pony Oleinik, who both debuted in the 90s, still in the top 10 well into their 40s only a few years ago?



How the fuck did Glover Texeira win a belt well into his 40s when he couldn't do it in his 30s?



It really hasn't advanced as much as people claim.