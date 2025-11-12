Prime vs Prime arguments are idiotic

Dagestanaev
Every time I see people trying to make these "pound-for-pound across eras" comparisons, it just shows they don’t understand what they’re talking about. You can’t seriously compare GSP with today’s welterweights like Shavkat or Islam. The sport evolved, the training evolved, the information evolved. If GSP were active today, he’d also evolve with it. That’s how elite athletes work.
Same with BJ Penn. People laugh now, but BJ was a prodigy for his time, BJJ world champion, great boxing, heart of a lion. You can’t compare him directly to Khabib or Topuria. Of course a modern-day BJ Penn would know how to deal with Dagestani-style wrestling, because that style is mainstream now. Back then, it didn’t even exist in MMA the way it does today.
And don’t even start with the Ken Shamrock comparisons. Guys say “Khamzat would smash Ken in one round.” Sure, the 1990s Ken didn’t have access to twenty years of evolution in wrestling, cage control, sports science, and recovery. But Ken helped invent this sport. He was one of the original mixed martial artists who laid the foundation for what we have now. Without guys like him, there’s no Khamzat, no Cormier, no modern MMA. And no Shettards.
Comparing eras pound-for-pound is just idiotic lazy thinking, very Sherdogger. The sport doesn’t stay static. Fighters adapt to their environment. GSP, BJ, Ken, they were products and pioneers of their time. If they were born later, they’d be learning the same techniques everyone praises today. Context matters.
Kudos to the real pioneers: Shamrocks, Gracies, Ruas, Funaki, Suzuki, Bas, Igor, Saku, Coleman, Severn, Frye, Kerr, Wanderlei, Vitor
