Prime volkanovski ended in 2023

For me, his best years were from 2018 to 2023 (6 years). I remember the first time I saw Alex was on the Whittaker vs Brunson card.he was fighting a Japanese guy. I thought he was an excellent fighter, but that he lacked knockout power. It wasn’t until his fight with Chad Mendes that I thought, ‘This guy is going to be a champion.’
What amazed me the most about Volkanovski, aside from his speed and movement, was that on top of having endless cardio, he was also incredibly strong physically. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone overpower him in that aspect. I knew the fight against Islam was going to be tough, just because this short guy was an absolute beast.
I think taking that last fight against Islam, moving up a weight class on short notice and without a full camp, was a terrible decision,it hurt his career a bit. Then against Ilia, he was looking great and controlling the first round, until he got caught by Topuria's shot.
Against Lopes, I knew that if Volk was even half as good as he used to be, he still had a shot at becoming champion again. In the fight with Lopes, it was clear that his cardio is still top-notch, and his movement, speed, and reflexes are still intact.
But physically, I think and I’m pretty sure...he’s not as strong as he used to be, because he struggled a bit to keep Lopes pinned against the fence.
I think Volk should take one or two more fights and then retire, so he doesn’t damage his legacy
