Prime Tyson overrated.

He was a very good boxer but he's also only a borderline top 10 HW. People (casuals) often have him as the GOAT, so yes, he is overrated.

Overrated by casuals. Underrated by “experts”. Probably towards the bottom of the top 10. In his actual prime though I can't say he would have a chance vs ATG heavyweight champ like Foreman, Ali, Lewis, Fury, Wlad.

He's the Conor McGregor of boxing
 
Pierce 34 said:
He was a very good boxer but he's also only a borderline top 10 HW. People (casuals) often have him as the GOAT, so yes, he is overrated.

Overrated by casuals. Underrated by “experts”. Probably towards the bottom of the top 10. In his actual prime though I can't say he would have a chance vs ATG heavyweight champ like Foreman, Ali, Lewis, Fury, Wlad.

He's the Conor McGregor of boxing
It's not a bad comparison really, in that both had a way larger profile than their actual achievements in their respective sports.

And I reckon if I did a list Tyson would be about 9 or 10 so agreed on that.
 
Pierce 34 said:
He was a very good boxer but he's also only a borderline top 10 HW. People (casuals) often have him as the GOAT, so yes, he is overrated.

Overrated by casuals. Underrated by “experts”. Probably towards the bottom of the top 10. In his actual prime though I can't say he would have a chance vs ATG heavyweight champ like Foreman, Ali, Lewis, Fury, Wlad.

He's the Conor McGregor of boxing
You're writing this like you're doing a homework assignment on Mike Tyson and wanted to share this basic, common viewpoint
 
The problem is even his fanboys can’t agree when his “prime” ended. Some will claim he was out of prime by the old age of 23. I think it’s more of an excuse for him losing to a 42-1 underdog who then got destroyed by Evander Holyfield in his first title defense.
 
Mike Tyson is probably the most commonly attacked boxer from what I see. People are always trying to discredit his whole career. There is a reason why he was so popular though. When people saw him fight they knew they were seeing something special.
 
StewDogg11 said:
The problem is even his fanboys can’t agree when his “prime” ended. Some will claim he was out of prime by the old age of 23. I think it’s more of an excuse for him losing to a 42-1 underdog who then got destroyed by Evander Holyfield in his first title defense.
The Douglas upset was embarrassing but realistically we've seen bigger upsets in heavyweight history even if it was statistically the most significant. I never agreed with the odds in the first place. Mike was ridiculously overpriced. Nobody should be a 42-1 underdog especially in a division where a single punch can change everything.
 
Misery Signals said:
Mike Tyson is probably the most commonly attacked boxer from what I see. People are always trying to discredit his whole career. There is a reason why he was so popular though. When people saw him fight they knew they were seeing something special.
Probably because at his peak Mike did look like nothing we'd ever seen before. His combination of skill & explosiveness was something to behold.
 
froggyluv said:
McGregor...? cmon man
I mean he kind of is? He's the most famous boxer today, is partly known due to a destructive and cartoony personality, has a lot of fans, many people who dont follow the sport closely say hes the GOAT (P4P or HW), he's more like a top ten HW than a GOAT candidate.

Just sounds insulting because you probably think McGregor is a jabroni. But it's basically MMA's closest equivalent.

Could just as easily use guys like Derek Jeter or Kobe Bryant instead.
 
