Prime Tyson overrated.

He was a very good boxer but he's also only a borderline top 10 HW. People (casuals) often have him as the GOAT, so yes, he is overrated.
Overrated by casuals. Underrated by “experts”. Probably towards the bottom of the top 10. In his actual prime though I can't say he would have a chance vs ATG heavyweight champ like Foreman, Ali, Lewis, Fury, Wlad.
He's the Conor McGregor of boxing
He's the Conor McGregor of boxing