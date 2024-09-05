Prime Soa “the Red Hulk” Palelei would be top 5-7 in the current UFC HW Division.

jsbx45 said:
TS has a point...
He really doesnt.

He purposely chose a guy most people dont even remember and not even the guys who beat him...some of which people wouldnt remember either.

Worthless troll thread.
 
Dudes biggest win was Pat Barry
 
HHJ said:
SurveySaysYoureRustled.jpg
 
HHJ said:
Guy wasnt top 50 even when he was around.


Dude lost to Choi Mu Bae. You aint supposed to be doin that.


He lost to Eddie Sanchez


Son.
Almost choked on my god damn turkey sandwich.
 
DiazSlap said:
Yes indeed…That’s where we are and how bad the current roster of HWs are.



Parker Porker and Augusto Sakarai have nothing on Prime Pelelei…
I agree, he put together a nice little run there, the division is weaker now than it was then.

Looking at his record and I was reminded of when he beat Bob Sapp in 12 seconds years ago in Australia, that was on our cable sports channel, funny shit
 
HHJ said:
Cmon..." The Saggy Killer" could have made a mark in today's heavyweight division. I remember him, that's what made the thread so funny...
 
