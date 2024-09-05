Prime Soa “the Red Hulk” Palelei would be top 5-7 in the current UFC HW Division.

Who’s trollin? Prime Pelelei is better than most of the UFC HWs today…Still trolling on dubs.
Bold strategy.
This guys aren’t even in the top 15 of the current hw division…Yes indeed…That’s where we are and how bad the current roster of HWs are.
Parker Porker and Augusto Sakarai have nothing on Prime Pelelei…
He really doesnt.TS has a point...
He purposely chose a guy most people dont even remember and not even the guys who beat him...some of which people wouldnt remember either.
Worthless troll thread.
I am.
I dont like Soa Palelei threads in my karate forum.
Guy wasnt top 50 even when he was around.
Dude lost to Choi Mu Bae. You aint supposed to be doin that.
He lost to Eddie Sanchez
Son.
Cmon..." The Saggy Killer" could have made a mark in today's heavyweight division. I remember him, that's what made the thread so funny...He really doesnt.
Worthless troll thread.