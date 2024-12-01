Prime Rory McDonald vs. Ian Garry

Who wins? I see some similarities. Not really in the way they fight, but the fact both are/were very well-rounded but neither are super dangerous anywhere (neither has serious 1-punch KO power, super dominant wrestling like Khabib/GSP, etc.). Most of their fights go to a decision. Both are good at outgrappling strikers (Rory-Lima #1, Garry-MVP) and outstriking grapplers (Rory-Maia)...except when Rory stubbornly tried to brawl and strike too much with prime Lawler and Wonderboy.