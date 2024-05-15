International Prime minister of Slovakia shot

Just being reported. No report if dead or not


Says he was greeting the public after a government function of sorts. Not familiar with him, but seems he has been very involved with EU politics for a long time

I thought Slovakia was one of the countries getting flak for being right-nationalist, but article says he is leader of the far-left party

 
Guy cancelled Ukraine aid, is against immigration, refused to implement brussels migration policy. is against the so called globohomo (what the militant promotion of lgbt from the west is called online).

maybe it's from one of these.
 
Guy cancelled Ukraine aid, is against immigration, refused to implement brussels migration policy. is against the so called globohomo (what the militant promotion of lgbt from the west is called online).

maybe it's from one of these.
The article said he is leader of the far-left party, is that accurate? Those sound like far-right nationalist positions.

I also saw being discussed on Twitter that he said no to the new WHO pandemic policy or whatever it is
 
The article said he is leader of the far-left party, is that accurate? Those sound like far-right nationalist positions.

I also saw being discussed on Twitter that he said no to the new WHO pandemic policy or whatever it is
these things mean different things over here. he's officially a far left populist, which would make you think he's basically Lenin, but what it means is he's a socialist with nationalistic beliefs - in this case stopping migration, kicking migrants out - and this is the platform that won him the election. this and stopping aid for ukraine.
he's such a far left guy that he's in a governing party with a far right party, which basically wanted the same thing - kick migrants out.

don't listen to ANY characterization of central and eastern european leaders made by western commentators - they don't seem to have a clue how it works around here.
 
