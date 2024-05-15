cottagecheesefan said: The article said he is leader of the far-left party, is that accurate? Those sound like far-right nationalist positions.



I also saw being discussed on Twitter that he said no to the new WHO pandemic policy or whatever it is Click to expand...

these things mean different things over here. he's officially a far left populist, which would make you think he's basically Lenin, but what it means is he's a socialist with nationalistic beliefs - in this case stopping migration, kicking migrants out - and this is the platform that won him the election. this and stopping aid for ukraine.he's such a far left guy that he's in a governing party with a far right party, which basically wanted the same thing - kick migrants out.don't listen to ANY characterization of central and eastern european leaders made by western commentators - they don't seem to have a clue how it works around here.