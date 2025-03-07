Prime Hughes vs lindland?

sabretitan
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2006
- Messages
- 9,140
- Reaction score
- 2,434
I'm watching these old school ufc darkage fights on YouTube .. the channel is easy to find lol..
New and my old school bros.. who do you got ..a prime Hughes or prime lindland. I'm back and forth . Either Hughes gets ml in a sub within 5 rds. Or lindland is just a bit too big and better at controlling to get a sub.
Who do you got??
New and my old school bros.. who do you got ..a prime Hughes or prime lindland. I'm back and forth . Either Hughes gets ml in a sub within 5 rds. Or lindland is just a bit too big and better at controlling to get a sub.
Who do you got??