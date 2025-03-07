  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Prime Hughes vs lindland?

I'm watching these old school ufc darkage fights on YouTube .. the channel is easy to find lol..
New and my old school bros.. who do you got ..a prime Hughes or prime lindland. I'm back and forth . Either Hughes gets ml in a sub within 5 rds. Or lindland is just a bit too big and better at controlling to get a sub.
Who do you got??
 
I'd go with a prime Lindland personally, quite a bit larger, both good submission offence for US wrestlers but Hughes defence maybe a bit patchier?
 
Lindland via stench and a silver medalist that's walked around 200 easily. Matt had decent submission grappling but under sized
 
lindland was a lot bigger and a far more accomplished wrestler. he'd put hughes on his ass and keep him there.

but it would be a dreadfully boring match. either horribly inactive grappling, or the shittiest striking match we've ever seen.
 
Not sure about that, would have been grappling focused most likely but I think if it was prime Hughes vs Prime Lindland(late 00's Lindland pre Vitor KO IMHO) the grappling could have been fun, Hughes would tend to take risks to stand back up and both had pretty good submission games.

My guess would be Lindland getting the best of the wrestling, Hughes popping back up a few times but finally getted RNCed.
 
