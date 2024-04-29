Media Prime Fedor walking in Japan

tumblr_o527z1jQZi1s9jnzyo1_540.gif
 
One of my homies I grew up and trained with flying knee’d KO’d a dude on a M-1 show on a fight he took on very short notice

Fedor was on-site

I was suppose to corner that fight but had to work that evening, I missed the KO but entered the building as they were raising my friends hand

My friend went directly from the cage to Fedor’s room and knocked. A room full of russian suits opened the door and stared. Fedor from the back of the room said something in Russian and the suits parted opening a path to the great Fedor.

My homie got both his M-1 gloves (white ones) with blood stains still on them, signed by Fedor and I am the proud owner of one of those gloves and my friend came to the stands and said, “Look what I got for you”


IMG_1284.jpeg


Left to right

Shogun, Fedor, A. Silva, J. Pulver

Champ-shit only
 
Just super fucking cool. Good for you.
 
In, in memory of Fedor, MMA's true and most respected GOAT.​
 
Man, I probably would fangirl if I found myself in Fedor's presence. He beat mutants looking like someone's dad. He's truly one of a kind.
 
