One of my homies I grew up and trained with flying knee’d KO’d a dude on a M-1 show on a fight he took on very short noticeFedor was on-siteI was suppose to corner that fight but had to work that evening, I missed the KO but entered the building as they were raising my friends handMy friend went directly from the cage to Fedor’s room and knocked. A room full of russian suits opened the door and stared. Fedor from the back of the room said something in Russian and the suits parted opening a path to the great Fedor.My homie got both his M-1 gloves (white ones) with blood stains still on them, signed by Fedor and I am the proud owner of one of those gloves and my friend came to the stands and said, “Look what I got for you”Left to rightShogun, Fedor, A. Silva, J. PulverChamp-shit only