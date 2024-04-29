BrockLesnarsTurtleBack
Professional Expert
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2022
- Messages
- 1,557
- Reaction score
- 6,054
Pride never die
Long live screaming Pride lady
Crazy Horse knocked out Wanderlei backstage
Chuck Liddell's camp helped Rampage before the Wanderlei FightPride never die
Long live screaming Pride lady
Crazy Horse knocked out Wanderlei backstage
Great to hear screaming Pride lady back in business at Rizin
UFC's walkouts have no charm
One of my homies I grew up and trained with flying knee’d KO’d a dude on a M-1 show on a fight he took on very short notice
Fedor was on-site
I was suppose to corner that fight but had to work that evening, I missed the KO but entered the building as they were raising my friends hand
My friend went directly from the cage to Fedor’s room and knocked. A room full of russian suits opened the door and stared. Fedor from the back of the room said something in Russian and the suits parted opening a path to the great Fedor.
My homie got both his M-1 gloves (white ones) with blood stains still on them, signed by Fedor and I am the proud owner of one of those gloves and my friend came to the stands and said, “Look what I got for you”
View attachment 1041778
Left to right
Shogun, Fedor, A. Silva, J. Pulver
Champ-shit only