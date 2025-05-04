Prime Douglas Lima Would Be Champion in today's Welterweight Division

AmbassadorFright
Dude had some of the best leg kicks the division had ever seen and power to boot (knocked prime MVP stiff). Also put beatings on Larkin, Daley and Rory. He'd wreck shop on any current top WW striker (Garry, Buckley JDM) and merk current versions of Usman and Covington. Only ones who would give him any kind of issues are Brady and Belal. This would be a great division for someone like prime Lima to rise in compared to past eras where it was dominated by mainly grapplers now it's just a division of very limited strikers most of them lacking finishing ability/chins or are failed middleweight