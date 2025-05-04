Prime Douglas Lima Would Be Champion in today's Welterweight Division

AmbassadorFright

AmbassadorFright

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 28, 2022
Messages
2,290
Reaction score
3,708
Dude had some of the best leg kicks the division had ever seen and power to boot (knocked prime MVP stiff). Also put beatings on Larkin, Daley and Rory. He'd wreck shop on any current top WW striker (Garry, Buckley JDM) and merk current versions of Usman and Covington. Only ones who would give him any kind of issues are Brady and Belal. This would be a great division for someone like prime Lima to rise in compared to past eras where it was dominated by mainly grapplers now it's just a division of very limited strikers most of them lacking finishing ability/chins or are failed middleweight

 
Eh.

I mean... maybe.
I guess someone has got to be the king of ultra medium by default.

There is an expression I like which Lima reminds me of.

"Is so and so a hall of famer?"

"Probably not but if they had a Hall Of Very Good he would be a shoe in"
 
Prime Lima was very talented but his lack of urgency in some of his fights always annoyed me. Basically if he didn't find an opening he would be happy to just coast the entire fight, win or lose.
 
Douglas Lima got beaten by...

Douglas

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
Maybe but that goes for lot of fighters. Can only work with the time we get.
 
Ares Black said:
No
Click to expand...
no-cat.png
 
No. When was his prime exactly?

He got grapplefucked by askren lol.
3 years later lost got dominated by Koreshkov.
3 more years went by and lost to shopworn Rory.

Then from 2020 at the age of 32 he went 1-5.
 
Nope.

Overrrr

Rated

The WW is still a grappling heavy class even without prominent grapplers, most are all competent and capable of exposing Limas weak grappling.
 
Belal, Shavkat, Brady all beat him. Maybe JDM, maybe Buckley, maybe Ian. Don't see the path for him to be current champ. Thanks for making a good attempt at a thread that doesn't feel like a troll or shock thread. I believe you actually believe this as a possibility, and MMA has seen weirder things. In no Universe is Prime Lima better than Shavkat, none.
 
Couldn’t stuff a takedown and just stayed closed guard on the ground. Probably not.
Top 10 probably though
 
Considering WW has been an absolute pile of dog shit for a while, I wouldn't be surprised if he was.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AmbassadorFright
Anyone remember the [Enter Recent Welterweight Champion Here] would destroy Prime GSP arguments?
2
Replies
24
Views
710
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
Young Calf Kick
Welterweight could get very interesting in the next year or so (but Belal needs to go).
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
bjjwar
bjjwar
Sean Chowdhury
How would you rank every division from best to worst in 2025?
Replies
1
Views
204
VAfan
VAfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,957
Messages
57,256,642
Members
175,603
Latest member
James Wilson

Share this page

Back
Top