Bro, CRUZ beat Prime Dillashaw.



I don’t like O’Malley, but his height and reach combined with his kickboxing are a serious problem for the division.



Maybe Merab can eat a few shots to close the distance and get takedowns. Maybe Sandhagen, who has similar height and reach, can deal with O’Malleys striking.



Dillashaw, despite being a wrestler, was never a takedown artist, and I doubt he would be able to outstrike O’Malley.