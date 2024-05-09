Prime DC vs Current LHWs

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
2,974
Reaction score
3,729
How do you think he does? The current lhws would tower over him. Back when DC was fighting, he was shorter than everyone too but I feel like the current LHWs are just massive; Jiri, Alex and Hill.
Do you think he would be a dominant champion? There was always this talk that if Jones didn't exist, DC would be a dominant champ at 205. What about now?
 
Better wrestler than anyone currently, including Ankalaev. Would take down and dominate AP. Ate shots from Rumble and won in dominant fashion. Better than any LHW ever, except Mr. Bone and debatably Pride GP Shogun.
 
We never got to see prime DC in the UFC and he probably should have never cut down to LHW in the first place. Thanks Cain! Not only that, by the time he fought Jon Jones he was nearing 36 years old.

But back to the question none of those guys have shown good enough wrestling to keep DC at bay. Jon Jones being able to keep Daniel at range was partly because of his wrestling threat.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Better wrestler than anyone currently, including Ankalaev. Would take down and dominate AP. Ate shots from Rumble and won in dominant fashion. Better than any LHW ever, except Mr. Bone and debatably Pride GP Shogun.
Click to expand...
He literally got dropped in like the first exchange against rumble. Also got dropped badly against gustaffson, and got knocked out by jones
 
TerraRayzing said:
How do you think he does? The current lhws would tower over him. Back when DC was fighting, he was shorter than everyone too but I feel like the current LHWs are just massive; Jiri, Alex and Hill.
Do you think he would be a dominant champion? There was always this talk that if Jones didn't exist, DC would be a dominant champ at 205. What about now?
Click to expand...
Champ easy, no one has really good wrestling. They'd be fucked.
 
RonDante said:
He literally got dropped in like the first exchange against rumble. Also got dropped badly against gustaffson, and got knocked out by jones
Click to expand...
He was saying prime, that all was when he was close to 40 years old. Alex doesn't have the wrestling to stop DC in his prime.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
UFC LHW Division dying confirmed
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
3K
emefer
emefer

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,885
Messages
55,523,583
Members
174,810
Latest member
BackagainBert

Share this page

Back
Top