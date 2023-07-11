Prime day

I've spent a flippin fortune on Amazon pretty much daily the last month. My food processor died yesterday, as I was adding to buy saw the clicker top right.

Anyone holding out? The processor I'll end up buying will last for years like the last one but at $225 I can be swayed with reviews. I also want a hefty air fryer.

What are you after?

/cue negative comments.
 
Getting some new smart switches and a new wifi extender.
 
I would like to purchase a time machine.......... Or a winning lottery ticket...........
 
I'm tempted to get me and my missus an Amazon Fire. They any good?

Possibly a laptop as well, but probably not, because I'm a tight arse.
 
Depressing ass thread.

How utterly gutted and abused by the capitalist brain worm can you even be?

Not even consumption, but needless consumption. Not only needless consumption but feeling the actual lack of a desire for needless consumption. Not only feeling a lack of desire for needless consumption but chatting about it online.

Good lord, it's worse than a fucking zombie apocalypse.
 
are you ok
 
So you are saying you bought something last week that went on sale this week. Got it.
 
Why should we only consume what we need?
 
I needed a TV for the guest room. And got a $300 television for $99...
 
Used it to buy a semi decent mic for my D850 so I can film my brothers Stone tribute band with decent audiio.
 
