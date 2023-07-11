fingercuffs
36CFIST
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2007
- Messages
- 116,433
- Reaction score
- 49,469
I've spent a flippin fortune on Amazon pretty much daily the last month. My food processor died yesterday, as I was adding to buy saw the clicker top right.
Anyone holding out? The processor I'll end up buying will last for years like the last one but at $225 I can be swayed with reviews. I also want a hefty air fryer.
What are you after?
/cue negative comments.
Anyone holding out? The processor I'll end up buying will last for years like the last one but at $225 I can be swayed with reviews. I also want a hefty air fryer.
What are you after?
/cue negative comments.