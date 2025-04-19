Prime Cro Cop annihilates Jon Jones at 205

He was like 215 lbs and obviously juiced to the gills but with Jon you just don’t get the excuse to make if someone was on steroids because he was on steroids as well. Well say cro cop on the day he won the pride openweight Grand Prix vs Jon jones on the day he head kicked Daniel Cormier into oblivion.



Obviously Jon has a diverse skill set, but no real punching power, and top tier Greco with hell bows but mma jiu jitsu presence rather than being an elite black belt or something. At that time Cro Cop’s static strength and aggression were unreal, unreal takedown defense and ability to get back to his feet, devastating ground and pound, along with elite kickboxing and crazy power. 205 is a water cut from 215, he’d be back to full size on fight night with ease.



As great as jones leg kicks are, Cro cop’s leg kicks would be devastating to his very thin legs as well. Versatility of jones jkd type striking vs the athleticism of cro cop’s k-1 type striking. South paw vs orthodox obviously. I would have the fight with mixed pride and ufc rules so cro cop can upkick from downed or kick to downed opponent, and jones has hellbows, also 20 minutes ala pride scoring but in the ufc cage. Seems fair to me.



I think Cro Cop is the unsung GOAT that should have fought at 205 lbs and annihilated that entire legends era of the division but chose to fight much larger heavyweights instead. Unlike heavyweights like Fedor or Cormier who may lose power if making the cut to 205, with Cro Cop that’s simply not the case. This is all due respect to Jon although I despise him as a human being, I don’t think anyone except Cro cop could beat him at 205 lbs.



What say you? Agree or disagree?