Prime Barnett x Prime Lesnar: Which one was the best fighter?

Both finished Randy Couture

Both won Mark Hunt (Barnett finish him fast)

Both finished Frank Mir (Lesnar did it in a much more dominant way)

Both got finshed by the elite K1 strikers Crocop and Overeen (Lesnar lost in a much worse way)

Both got beaten by two of HW GOATS Cain and DC (Lesnar was tkoed and Bartnett got dominated)
 
Jesus here we go again. And no, Lesnar did not finish hunt. Read the wiki more carefully next time
 
Brock finished Hunt? No, he didn't. Shows you've got no idea what you're talking about.
 
Had Lesnar started alot earlier and de eloped a striking gsme he's likely best ever hw. His strength with his athleticism for his size were crazy. Things as they are no Barnett was clearly better.
 
Both were natty...
 
Barnett was capable of beating any heavyweight we’ve seen IMO
 
