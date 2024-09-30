Prime Barnett x Prime Lesnar: Which one was the best fighter?

DanDragon Machi
@Blue
Jan 28, 2014
- 722
- 361
Both finished Randy Couture
Both won Mark Hunt (Barnett finish him fast)
Both finished Frank Mir (Lesnar did it in a much more dominant way)
Both got finshed by the elite K1 strikers Crocop and Overeen (Lesnar lost in a much worse way)
Both got beaten by two of HW GOATS Cain and DC (Lesnar was tkoed and Bartnett got dominated)
