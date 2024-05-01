Pride Never Die

I missed the Pride era as it was happening (first I heard of it was watching Sakuraba's Gracie fights years after the fact) so I'm playing catchup now. Seemed like a major peak for MMA in terms of sheer spectacle and entertainment. Watched all of Final Conflict 2005 yesterday, loved it.

I keep seeing 'Pride Never Die', it's a cool slogan but where did it come from? Was it a mistranslated slogan used by the company or something?
 
