I missed the Pride era as it was happening (first I heard of it was watching Sakuraba's Gracie fights years after the fact) so I'm playing catchup now. Seemed like a major peak for MMA in terms of sheer spectacle and entertainment. Watched all of Final Conflict 2005 yesterday, loved it.I keep seeing 'Pride Never Die', it's a cool slogan but where did it come from? Was it a mistranslated slogan used by the company or something?