Ronaldo’s ‘miracle birth’ was a rare example of parthenogenesis, a natural form of asexual reproduction in which embryos develop without fertilisation

“At first we thought she must have been mistaken. We couldn’t believe our eyes.,”

“I’ve been breeding snakes for 50 years and I’ve never known this to happen before,”

“Effectively the babies are clones of their mother although their markings are all slightly different.

They are 38 to 50cm long at birth, reaching 1.2 metres in the first year, with females growing larger than males.

rainbow boa (Epicrates cenchria) is a species The) is a boa endemic to Central and South America. A semi-arboreal species (not only do they climb in the wild but also proven in captivity), it is known for its attractive iridescent /holographic sheen caused by structural coloration . Five subspecies are currently recognized



