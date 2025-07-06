International Pride group founder who subjected JK Rowling to 'endless abuse' over her trans views jailed for 30 years for child abuse

And a personal tweet from the Queen herself. Damn, that guy must've rustled her jimmies.

Don't misinterpret that as anything negative towards JK. She's fighting the good fight, but it's not too often that billionaire celebrities take the time to address some random piece of shit after they get sentenced to prison.

Anyways, this is of course very shocking. I mean, where were the signs?
 
He met me the 12 year old boy on Grindr.

They taught young kids how to use Grindr in one of the controversial books called "This Book is Gay" being made available in progressive schools.

And posters like this were defending it.


BFoe said:
That’s certainly one of the reasons I hate the Right.
Trans people aren’t “going after kids,” spare me that bullshit. I see the right wing doing it a lot: passing laws limiting LGBTQ kids from talking about themselves, their lives, and their families; banning books that could be a resource for them and other minorities; targeting children like we see in Oklahoma, forcing them to read Bibles and teaching them that right wing election conspiracies are fact. That’s who is “going after the children.”
HereticBD said:
And a personal tweet from the Queen herself. Damn, that guy must've rustled her jimmies.

Don't misinterpret that as anything negative towards JK. She's fighting the good fight, but it's not too often that billionaire celebrities take the time to address some random piece of shit after they get sentenced to prison.

Anyways, this is of course very shocking. I mean, where were the signs?
I like the cut of your jib, matey.
 
Queer theory and pro-diddling kids is inextricably linked together. It's worth a look into Michel Foucault, Sartre, Judith Butler, and their ilk who created this ideology and publicly signed petitions to get rid of the age of consent.
 
Hog-train said:
He met me the 12 year old boy on Grindr.

They taught young kids how to use Grindr in one of the controversial books called "This Book is Gay" being made available in progressive schools.

And posters like this were defending it.
Bfoe strikes me as someone who fears an FBI look into his harddrives.
 
Make sure to put that data point in your graph.
“Dangerous LGBT+ People in the News”.
 
