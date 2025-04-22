Pride FC Marathon

Seriously this era was the pinnacle of MMA. Even UFC fights were more exciting back then.

There are still some good fights here and there in UFC but they're few and even then the camera angles they use hamper it a bit.



I wish they included the in ring staredowns
 
I miss caring and actually getting a group together to watch the fights, no I'm lucky if I stay up till 10 and even watch the prelims
 
I used to get free satellite TV back then, all the ppv were free. I had an old projection big screen tv and we'd get together and about 10 or 15 of us would drink, eat, and watch boxing and ufc. When I discovered pride it was an eye opener. Such entertaining violence.
 
