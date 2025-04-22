Pride FC Marathon

BowserJr
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2006
- Messages
- 10,314
- Reaction score
- 4,504
Seriously this era was the pinnacle of MMA. Even UFC fights were more exciting back then.
There are still some good fights here and there in UFC but they're few and even then the camera angles they use hamper it a bit.
I wish they included the in ring staredowns
There are still some good fights here and there in UFC but they're few and even then the camera angles they use hamper it a bit.
I wish they included the in ring staredowns