is Paddy's skills comparable to the Fireball Kid's back in Pride?
Both have wild/ reckless styles w/ KO power, durable chin, great grappling, slick submissions, & rascal personalities...
OG Pride fans, is this a fair comparison or disrespectful to Gomi?
