Media PRIDE fans, Paddy Pimblett is the modern day prime Takanori Gomi

is Paddy's skills comparable to the Fireball Kid's back in Pride?

Both have wild/ reckless styles w/ KO power, durable chin, great grappling, slick submissions, & rascal personalities...


ActivePoliteBlackandtancoonhound-size_restricted.gif



1409a7b4a90ce31268cd13b19cb7798a.gif


SmoggyNervousAmbushbug-max-1mb.gif


MinorThornyArcticduck-size_restricted.gif



ExhaustedSociableImperatorangel-size_restricted.gif


OG Pride fans, is this a fair comparison or disrespectful to Gomi?
 
Definitely not.

But Paddy is a fun fighter, nonetheless.
 
Offensively bad trolling or intelligence on par with single cell organism. Now, if you wanted to compare Gomi's love of beer with Paddy's love of food, sure.
 
Prime BJ Penn (or maybe pre-prime) beat Gomi and would also beat Paddy. I don't see many other similarities. Oh, Nick Diaz after a pot binge beat Gomi and would likely beat Paddy in an entertaining fight. That's all I have.
 
Gomi is closer to Tank Abbott than Paddy in terms of style.
 
no-michael-scott.gif


icegif-3225.gif


Gomi >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Whatever Paddy ever was, is and will be.
 
Gomi was the #1 LW in the world for a period in the mid 2000s. Before even getting to Pride he was Shooto LW champ. He was a top LW for many years, top 3 in the world. Paddy hasn't come close to achieving anything of that in his first 15-20 fights.

I am sure there are better comparisons.
 
