Have you seen any violence or backlash? Just let it play out with no regard?
I'm selling some wares at my local small town PRIDE event at the end of the month and people are already planning a protest even though it's in a general not kid park, and not parading the streets.
I'm not LGBTQ myself but a lot of what I'm selling is. Should I worry? Husband's going to be with me so physically I'm okay, my main worry is my mouth if someone says something hateful.
