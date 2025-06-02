Social PRIDE events where you live?

Have you seen any violence or backlash? Just let it play out with no regard?

I'm selling some wares at my local small town PRIDE event at the end of the month and people are already planning a protest even though it's in a general not kid park, and not parading the streets.

I'm not LGBTQ myself but a lot of what I'm selling is. Should I worry? Husband's going to be with me so physically I'm okay, my main worry is my mouth if someone says something hateful.
 
Sorry, should this be in Mayberry? I put it here because anything PRIDE related ends up in backlash and people calling me a word that we don't say here.
 
Eh, what are you worried about, really? From what I have seen, the violence and hatred will come from your side against those protesting this insane agenda to place peoples' sexual practices that the majority of the world finds disgusting, in constant front and center discussion, let alone in our public spaces, parks, libraries, the streets, whatever.

This guy has a youtube channel that I saw before and all he does is walk around with a sign reading "trans-women are men." Another channel I've seen goes to these 'pride' events and just films from public. I have seen on video the hatred and actual violence that they have had to endure. Prolly tons of these channels, but youtube no-likey.
 
I tend to avoid it altogether, I just don't bother going into the main part of the city when its ongoing.
 
Just use common sense when you are around those areas. And be aware of your surroundings.
 
Which events have you been to?
 
Watch your mouth and don't talk reckless and you will probably be fine.

We still live in America and I don't think there's going to be a ton of :eek::eek::eek: bashing this June just like the last years. If there's some annoying Christian protesters or something just ignore them and do your thing. Nothing you say or do will change them so why bother other than to feel witty.
 
Why are you watching these channels?

Honestly, I've already been doxxed online locally by some twat publishing my home address wanting to literally fight me so gosh knows what mob he's going to show up with.

The majority of the world finds same sex relationships "disgusting"? Which century and continent are you living in?
 
I'm selling non PRIDE type stuff as well and some local sayings signs which I hope will go down well on the witty front. The trans cookie cutters I've made I would actually buy if I saw one just for fun to see how it turned out.

The majority of my working life has been sales and I have an accent so I'm hoping that will help bring the punters in.
 
I'm guessing you are going to do well and have a good time. Considering how sassy you can be I'm sure the queen types will love ya. While I wouldn't buy those cookie cutters I do tend to collect them when I travel places and I see a lot of other people do it too so I expect you will get some business.

I don't really know what a pride event is like other than what photos and videos I've seen and I can tell like all other types of rallys that isn't my scene. Last thing on earth I want to do is be out in the sun with my fine Irish American skin surrounded by a bunch of loud strangers. The demolition derby/County fair out in the Stix is more my jam. I would totally win you a prize if I encountered you there. I play ring toss all day with my toddler and I'm expecting to win him his first prize later in the summer.
 
This all day. Feel the same way about Trump protests, Israel hamas stuff or any other type event that I know will draw every loon in the county out into the street that day.

It's more practical than a stance on anything though...

I have asthma and I think tear gas and pepper spray both totally fuckin suck and I don't want to be anywhere near where that shit might get used.
 
I've never been to one
Mate, heat wise it was 105 here yesterday so by June 28th I really don't know how I'm going to cope. I have air con on blast a good 15 hours a day and leg it to and from the car it takes my breath away so much.

I've bought a cheap gazebo type thing and husband has instructed me to sit in the car with the aircon till he puts it up for however 15 minutes. I knew what I was getting myself into moving to the desert so I'm not complaining, just going to be a massive test being I can't be outside for more than 5 minutes without melting.
 
How much money do you expect to make at this event?

Is that $$$ worth the stress and risk?
 
I was going to go to the one in Boise on 6/6, but it was canceled because was too teh ghey

Was really looking forward to riding my bike in the nude, in front of a bunch of gay and trans children



idahonews.com

Boise Pride Season Kickoff canceled due to low attendance

BOISE, Idaho — The Pride Season Kickoff, initially scheduled for June 6, has been canceled due to insufficient attendance, despite strong online enthusiasm. The
idahonews.com idahonews.com
 
