PRIDE 33 was 19 years ago... One of the GOAT MMA cards

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
32,970
Reaction score
52,517


en.wikipedia.org

Pride 33 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

68be4fcda9e7a6a4cf9185b52ce80574.jpg


What a card.

Hendo becomes the first legitimate 2-division champ in MMA history.



Diaz gogoplata in a FOTY candidate.





Shogun diving punch KO on Reem.



Sokoudjo with Upset of the Year against Minotouro. One of, if not, the biggest upsets in MMA history. Minotouro was a -2500 favorite, a consensus top 5 LHW and Sokoudjo was a relatively unknown 2-1 fighter.



Plenty of other great fights and finishes on the card. Trigg-Misaki was the only decision and it was a very good fight. Mach, Kharitonov, and Hansen also on the card. MMA cards haven't felt like this in a long time.
 
Last edited:
ExitLUPin said:


en.wikipedia.org

Pride 33 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

68be4fcda9e7a6a4cf9185b52ce80574.jpg


What a card.

Hendo becomes the first legitimate 2-division champ in MMA history.



Diaz gogoplata in a FOTY candidate.




Shogun diving punch KO on Reem.



Sokoudjo with Upset of the Year against Minotouro. One of, if not, the biggest upsets in MMA history. Minotouro was a -2500 favorite, a consensus top 5 LHW and Sokoudjo was a relatively unknown 2-1 fighter.



Plenty of other great fights and finishes on the card. Trigg-Misaki was the only decision and it was a very good fight. Mach, Kharitonov, and Hansen also on the card. MMA cards haven't felt like this in a long time.
Click to expand...


Still one of the best ones.

Diaz Gomi was incredible.
 
Dang, that means it was 19 years ago today that I discovered Sherdog

I had no idea what this weird Japanese PPV thing was that I had stumbled up on on a lonely Saturday night, wasnt sure if it was rasslin or shoot fighting or what the heck was going on, so I googled Pride 33 and the first link that popped up was a thread in the Sherdog Heavies forum so I clicked it and the rest is history...
 
Man, feeling old! Wild how fast time flies post-30.

Legendary card with insane finishes and sequences. Just look at that event, then look at the slop the UFC is serving up today and tell me anything about the sport has improved

{<hhh]

Hendo knocking out Wand on American soil in the fashion he did was crazy. One of my fav KOs of all-time. Also some foreshadowing for Bisping with the follow-up. Hendo was a god damned savage.

32 was pretty badass as well. Both American cards were impressive.
 
Last edited:
Pittie Petey said:
Dang, that means it was 19 years ago today that I discovered Sherdog

I had no idea what this weird Japanese PPV thing was that I had stumbled up on on a lonely Saturday night, wasnt sure if it was rasslin or shoot fighting or what the heck was going on, so I googled Pride 33 and the first link that popped up was a thread in the Sherdog Heavies forum so I clicked it and the rest is history...
Click to expand...
Lo and behold, you've been one of the best things about this place, ever since. Thanks for sticking around
 
As a TUF noob it's shocking to see how scary Shogun was back in the Pride days, what a beast! I clearly missed out on some great fights. Thanks for the videos TS.
 
Awesome card, it was so much fun. Great memories!!!. MMA was booming at that time and so popular, couldn't get enough of it. 19 years has gone quick!... I wish we could go back to that time, MMA was so much fun in that era.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Awesome card, it was so much fun. Great memories!!!. MMA was booming at that time and so popular, couldn't get enough of it. 19 years has gone quick!... I wish we could go back to that time, MMA was so much fun in that era.
Click to expand...
From the beginning up until the death of PRIDE, we will never get it back. Maybe the UFC itself had some good years thereafter, but for MMA as a sport, everything prior to that point was the best era. Fighters just fighting whoever, wherever. Random card from org you've never heard of with like 8 or 9 matchups that could have been in PRIDE or the UFC. Maybe the orgs didn't last so long, but it was like a hydra, one dies, four more come into existence. Back then, being KOTC champ really meant something. I'd have rather stayed with all of that than what we have today
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,017
Messages
58,476,610
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top