PRIDE 33 was 19 years ago... One of the GOAT MMA cards

What a card.
Hendo becomes the first legitimate 2-division champ in MMA history.
Diaz gogoplata in a FOTY candidate.
Shogun diving punch KO on Reem.
Sokoudjo with Upset of the Year against Minotouro. One of, if not, the biggest upsets in MMA history. Minotouro was a -2500 favorite, a consensus top 5 LHW and Sokoudjo was a relatively unknown 2-1 fighter.
Plenty of other great fights and finishes on the card. Trigg-Misaki was the only decision and it was a very good fight. Mach, Kharitonov, and Hansen also on the card. MMA cards haven't felt like this in a long time.
