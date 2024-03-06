Social pretty messed up advertising experience

Happened a few months back. I was eating a cadburys chocolate bar. Didn't say anything to identify it but did say "I haven't had one of these in ages," I open TikTok and the first thing being shown is an advert for cadburys chocolate and precisely the one I'm eating. I reported it, asking how it did this, and the surveillance staff didn't reply. Strangely the same default TikTok ads are usually repeated everytime you first open the app, but this one in particular wasn't shown again. I mean, the reality is we've been conditioned to accept voice recognized ad targeting, but if I didn't mention the brand how did it know because I didn't point my camera at it either. Really odd especially because the service techs do respond to reports and here there was no feedback.
 
Maybe they saw it with your front camera which you didn't notice perhaps
 
Just assume all your connected devices are listening to you

PBAC said:
I reported it, asking how it did this, and the surveillance staff didn't reply.
Asking the surveillance staff from a Chinese spyware on why it's spying on you

Did you buy the chocolate that day? Maybe they knew from your purchase data.
 
It doesn't sound like a pretty messed up chinese spyware experience.
 
PBAC said:
nope. I was visiting my parents place.
Is it possible that someone else mentioned it?

Like did your mom say to your dad in front of the Alexa device, "ew he's eating a Cadbury bar. What a fat piece of shit."
 
As long as we're using interwebs, we're getting spied on. Even Youtube on Roku spies on me. Whenever I discuss a topic ie UFC fight, videos of the event, fighters will show up on the feed.
 
PaleMoonlight said:
As long as we're using interwebs, we're getting spied on. Even Youtube on Roku spies on me. Whenever I discuss a topic ie UFC fight, videos of the event, fighters will show up on the feed.
Anything with a mic. Especially ones that respond automatically to a command. It is always listening.
 
PBAC said:
Wait, you mean your phone would be listening on you? That s fucked up.
 
