Happened a few months back. I was eating a cadburys chocolate bar. Didn't say anything to identify it but did say "I haven't had one of these in ages," I open TikTok and the first thing being shown is an advert for cadburys chocolate and precisely the one I'm eating. I reported it, asking how it did this, and the surveillance staff didn't reply. Strangely the same default TikTok ads are usually repeated everytime you first open the app, but this one in particular wasn't shown again. I mean, the reality is we've been conditioned to accept voice recognized ad targeting, but if I didn't mention the brand how did it know because I didn't point my camera at it either. Really odd especially because the service techs do respond to reports and here there was no feedback.