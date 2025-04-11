SmoothPies
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 2, 2015
- Messages
- 2,345
- Reaction score
- 5,915
This is probably an idea someone has already mentioned at some point, but in my opinion - you shouldn't be able to run for president unless you've first been a governor of a state.
-It's the only job that is remotely close in terms of the responsibilities.
-It gives voters a real track record to base their decisions off of.
-Shows you're serious about a presidential run after having been held accountable by voters for years as governor first, as opposed to just skipping all of public service first where you're held accountable for the success and failure of a state
-It's the only job that is remotely close in terms of the responsibilities.
-It gives voters a real track record to base their decisions off of.
-Shows you're serious about a presidential run after having been held accountable by voters for years as governor first, as opposed to just skipping all of public service first where you're held accountable for the success and failure of a state