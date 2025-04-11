Opinion Presidential candidate requirement..

S

SmoothPies

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 2, 2015
Messages
2,345
Reaction score
5,915
This is probably an idea someone has already mentioned at some point, but in my opinion - you shouldn't be able to run for president unless you've first been a governor of a state.

-It's the only job that is remotely close in terms of the responsibilities.
-It gives voters a real track record to base their decisions off of.
-Shows you're serious about a presidential run after having been held accountable by voters for years as governor first, as opposed to just skipping all of public service first where you're held accountable for the success and failure of a state
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,257
Messages
57,149,959
Members
175,553
Latest member
period

Share this page

Back
Top