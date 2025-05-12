Opinion President Trump is Kicking Ass

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 2, 2008
Messages
13,265
Reaction score
9,154
Incredible job

So many lame threads in this place and not one padding the big guy on the back for his vision and immense work ethic

He deserves an ovation so far for doing what he set out to do. Ukraine, crypto, Houthi scum, knocking the Chinese off their tariff imbalance, Gaza, flying palace in the sky from Oman, India Pak intervention …

Progress report. A

Woke apology notes accepted here
 
They should sticky it

Reopening Alcatraz would be the cherry on top
 
Last edited:
- I admit i was wrong about Trump. He took a bullet, didnt even blink, won the election, even against the media being suposed against him. I mean suposed because the guys is a machine of news, he is like the real world version of Homer Simpson, Homer lacked self control and acted as a children, for the best or for the worst, Trump is like that.
 
The Boss.
the guy don't stop to take a breath, unlike Biden the Husk

 
BluntForceTrama said:
Incredible job

So many lame threads in this place and not one padding the big guy on the back for his vision and immense work ethic

He deserves an ovation so far for doing what he set out to do. Ukraine, crypto, Houthi scum, knocking the Chinese off their tariff imbalance, Gaza, flying palace in the sky from Oman, India Pak intervention …

Progress report. A

Woke apology notes accepted here
Click to expand...
*patting
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,547
Messages
57,291,760
Members
175,625
Latest member
just_peed

Share this page

Back
Top