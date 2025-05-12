BluntForceTrama
Incredible job
So many lame threads in this place and not one padding the big guy on the back for his vision and immense work ethic
He deserves an ovation so far for doing what he set out to do. Ukraine, crypto, Houthi scum, knocking the Chinese off their tariff imbalance, Gaza, flying palace in the sky from Oman, India Pak intervention …
Progress report. A
Woke apology notes accepted here
