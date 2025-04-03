The Diplomat
Enlightened Centrist
@Steel
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2010
- Messages
- 26,848
- Reaction score
- 12,397
I know it's early. But seeing 25+ hours of Cory Booker on coke has energized me.
So I'm putting my name in the hat. I feel like I *get* the populace.
Left and right, up and down, 2Pac and Nirvana, Kendrick and Ghost. From the native beats of Uganda to the electric voices of Finland.
We all know how to win, we just need to talk to eachother. It's as easy as ever, with Dippy as your president.
Also, fuck @Andy Capp . This is a coup.
So I'm putting my name in the hat. I feel like I *get* the populace.
Left and right, up and down, 2Pac and Nirvana, Kendrick and Ghost. From the native beats of Uganda to the electric voices of Finland.
We all know how to win, we just need to talk to eachother. It's as easy as ever, with Dippy as your president.
Also, fuck @Andy Capp . This is a coup.