Elections President of the WR

Enlightened Centrist
I know it's early. But seeing 25+ hours of Cory Booker on coke has energized me.

machoman-randysavage.gif


So I'm putting my name in the hat. I feel like I *get* the populace.

Left and right, up and down, 2Pac and Nirvana, Kendrick and Ghost. From the native beats of Uganda to the electric voices of Finland.

1280px-Futurama_flag_of_Earth.svg.png


We all know how to win, we just need to talk to eachother. It's as easy as ever, with Dippy as your president.


Also, fuck @Andy Capp . This is a coup.
 
I sell tickets to this event, PM me for a discount
 
I sell tickets to this event, PM me for a discount
Just realized my big plan was at 2AM, and everyone's asleep.

But tomorrow, expect a ton of winning!

As the chaos of Dippy couping @Andy Capp will be too much to bear. And the entirety of the WR realizes "wow, that guys pretty cool. He should be our president."

Poland will be yours!
 
