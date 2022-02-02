International President of El Savador sounds alarm on US cities

It's honestly a good question, why would city councils and mayors essentially allow mass shop lifting (and previously mass rioting/looting) if they weren't either being paid to allow it, and/or they wanted to destroy their own cities. Why would DA's let career criminals continuously walk away with a slap on the wrist?
 
lolz, even el salvador (home of ms13) knows our cities are shitholes.
 
El Salvador's homicide rate has dropped massively in recent years, so credit to them, I guess.

This is probably a way of excusing their own, absolute hard-line policies against crime, though. They've basically put the military to work in order to clean up the streets.
 
El Salvador's homicide rate has dropped massively in recent years, so credit to them, I guess.

This is probably a way of excusing their own, absolute hard-line policies against crime, though. They've basically put the military to work in order to clean up the streets.
I can understand using the military when you are dealing with MS13 and other very powerful violent groups.
 
tenor.gif
 
The Democrat party has decided to let crime become worse in cities ans states they govern.

Also an often sighted figure is wealthy billionaire George Soros. He donates a great deal of money to Democrats who will not prosecute crime. Saw Soros recently donated many more millions of dollars to Democrats for this purpose ~

How George Soros funded progressive ‘legal arsonist’ DAs behind US crime surge

https://nypost.com/2021/12/16/how-george-soros-funded-progressive-das-behind-us-crime-surge/
 
El Salvador's homicide rate has dropped massively in recent years, so credit to them, I guess.

Didn't Columbia do the same awhile back. I'm not advocating death squads in America, but maybe a tougher stance before we even have to think about going to war with criminals.
 
I can understand using the military when you are dealing with MS13 and other very powerful violent groups.
Yep. And they probably owned the local police forces.
 
They want liberals fleeing to republican states to vote democrat there.
It isn't liberals fleeing. It's republicans being pushed out, and it's by design. You don't lose your seat if you push out everyone who doesn't vote for you.

The gamble is whether they can send illegals into red areas faster than they can purge them from blue ones or have to wait for their kids to vote blue if they can't get rid of election integrity measures.
 
There is a deliberate plan, and it is working very well. It is quite unfortunate.
 
You know you're doing it wrong if President of El Salvador thinks you're too violent.

Who elected George Soros to dictate laws?': El Salvador President Bukele blasts global Elites​



 
The fact that this legitimate critique can come from the leader of El Salvador really shows how much harm the left has done to America. Anyone supporting the lawlessness going on in major American cities should be ashamed of themselves.
 
