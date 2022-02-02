They want liberals fleeing to republican states to vote democrat there.
I can understand using the military when you are dealing with MS13 and other very powerful violent groups.El Salvador's homicide rate has dropped massively in recent years, so credit to them, I guess.
This is probably a way of excusing their own, absolute hard-line policies against crime, though. They've basically put the military to work in order to clean up the streets.
El Salvador's homicide rate has dropped massively in recent years, so credit to them, I guess.
This is probably a way of excusing their own, absolute hard-line policies against crime, though. They've basically put the military to work in order to clean up the streets.
I can understand using the military when you are dealing with MS13 and other very powerful violent groups.
It isn't liberals fleeing. It's republicans being pushed out, and it's by design. You don't lose your seat if you push out everyone who doesn't vote for you.They want liberals fleeing to republican states to vote democrat there.
The president of El Salvador is a meme lord? Hilarious.
The president of El Salvador is a meme lord? Hilarious.
You know you're doing it wrong if President of El Salvador thinks you're too violent.