Crime President Biden declares Easter Sunday a Transgender Day of Visibility

Do you think this decision was deliberate to annoy people during election year?

Fox by the Sea

Fox by the Sea

Weird decision by president Biden, which is sure to annoy a lot of people. Granted, this date won't be Easter next year, but it's legitimate to wonder if this was not deliberate.


President Biden has sparked outrage by declaring this Easter Sunday will also officially become Transgender Day of Visibility.

werwqf.jpg

The White House doubled up backlash as it also banned religious imagery in submissions from children of military families taking part in the traditional Easter Egg Roll event, as critics branded the moves an 'attack on Christianity.'

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy led the charge against the move, as he mused 'I wonder how (Biden) came up with that date' by having Easter Sunday clash with the transgender tribute day.

Others said it was a 'huge insult to Christians' - a charge also levied at the White House after it banned religious submissions for its Easter festivities.

While March 31 has become the official Transgender Day of Visibility, Easter Sunday will not fall on that day again for at least the next decade.

www.dailymail.co.uk

White House BANS children from submitting religious Easter egg designs

Biden sparked backlash as he declared Easter Sunday will also become Transgender Day of Visibility, while also banning religious Easter Egg designs from the children of military vets.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

The White House link:
www.whitehouse.gov

A Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility, 2024 | The White House

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives. I am proud that my...
www.whitehouse.gov www.whitehouse.gov
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

