Media President Awesome just strangled someone in the corner at the Karate Combat event completely unconscious

Anyone else see that shit?

A fight broke out between the corners and the President, aka the Dana White of Karate Combat, strangled one of the corner guys totally unconscious.
It was pretty awesome actually lol.
Apparently he's a Jiu-Jitsu black belt, not that you necessarily need that to be able to RNC someone, but it sure does help lol.

Tagged media in the post because if someone has the video please post it and I will add it!

Edit:
Found it!
Fight Breaks Out At Karate Combat
 
That's definitely one way to get ppl to chill out and at the same time get views for Karate Combat.
 
main-qimg-4b2631536c699361bcd408088b539845
 
