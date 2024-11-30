Presenting The Latest Ad Blunder

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
23,686
Reaction score
21,041
A cock ring in a cape. This site couldn't be any more of a joke at this point.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0392.png
    IMG_0392.png
    619 KB · Views: 2
I have one , wear it around the house … makes me feel like a very tiny super hero lives with me
 
deadshot138 said:
Nope this has already been debunked. The dudes saying that were identified as gaslighting assholes.
Click to expand...
It's been debunked its based on your search history, sure.
But the meta of advertising targeting goes way beyond search history now. It's your phone listening to your conversations, it's skimming your emails and texts, it's using location history to see any places you visit (like any specialist doctor clinics you mightve visitetd recently, etc....?)
 
deadshot138 said:
Nope this has already been debunked. The dudes saying that were identified as gaslighting assholes.
Click to expand...
The ones at the bottom aren’t but the ones that randomly pop up between posts absolutely are. Some are even localized things that I’ve recently visited or researched. A few times stuff I mentioned to my wife or vice versa while browsing this site randomly popped up. I’m not even kidding she was asking if she should use a Capital One or American Express card for something and those ads popped up between for the cards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,502
Messages
56,586,992
Members
175,295
Latest member
gghouck

Share this page

Back
Top