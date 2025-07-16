Prepare for The Rabbit to go to sleep

Chaotic Progressor
Dubois has gotten better, and is on a streak. Usyk has just gotten older.
I'm actually sick of Usyk's style of winning. Yes he beat Fury, Joshua, both twice, and that's impressive - but the manner in which he wins is amatuer boxing in the pro arena; he steals rounds with flurries at the end, it's cheap, and it's marginal. He doesn't dominate anyone. And I believe Chisora beat him.
Dubois has been in there with him, is on a supreme high of confidence and knows he can't box with him. He's gonna go in there and mash him up.
He's just a man.
Usyk going to sleep.
