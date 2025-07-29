  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Prenups.

Ever ended up in an argument over them? Husband's divorce was easy, they didn't fight over anything, just split their assets like assets like adults. I do see the need for them but all the 90 Day Fiance I watch the women who live south of the USA border go balisttic when it's brought up. Which is awful, like they're just in it for the Green Card.

I don't have one and in California law everything's split down the middle but after 26 years we're a bit beyond that anyway.
 
It's split down the middle if the divorce is contested. But people are allowed to come to whatever settlement they please, but that takes, as you had said, two mature people figuring that out beforehand.
 
Is it really that awkward to bring to the table? Couples cant stalk about if what they have fails? They never do that?
 
I believe in them for when 1 party already has assets and the other does not. My wife and I built everything together so if anything were to happen, split it. If someone gets upset when asked for one, they ARE in it for the money. Some of these old guys that marry these young hot girls must be really stupid if they think these women really love them for them and not the lifestyle.
 
I can remember on here people saying Kim Kardashian was a gold digger with Kanye which considering her fortune was false. But going into a marriage I get completely why you would want to protect your assets. I know trust comes into it but these Brazilian/Colombian women who have nothing expect everything. and fly into a rage at the very mention of a prenup.
 
It's pretty simple really: The modern western system was designed to redistribute assets from men to women... that's not hyperbole, it was and it 100% made sense... at that time.

Back long ago, before this was put in place, back when women didn't work and the man made all the money, a man could literally divorce a woman and dump her on the street with nothing, which is obviously pretty fucked. They put in systems to make sure the woman was taken care of such as child support, alimony and distribution of assets to rectify this.

The problem is... we're not in the 1950's anymore, women work and at least in Australia are even slightly more than half the workforce. The systems are still setup to redistribute assets, as if women didn't work. The system needs to be updated for the modern world, but hasn't been.

ANY system that can be taken advantage of WILL be taken advantage of. This is not just by women, by men as well, it's human nature, we're just greedy and self entitled.

Women know very well what the system is and how it works... prenups are the man trying to mitigate the risk of the courts deciding to give half of everything that he's ever earned to someone else... obviously the "someone else" aren't too pleased about this.
 
I think it should work in our favour if the rreponsibility of bringing up a child after a marriage breaks down the majority lies on us and the father is a weekend dad just showing up to fulfill his duty.

I'm not saying 90% of his wages should go towards any of that, but in general it's the mother who bares the brunt of bringing up a child, as awful and sad as that is. If no children are involved then completely split assets as were previously agreed and enjoy life separately.
 
