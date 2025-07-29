fingercuffs said: Ever ended up in an argument over them? Husband's divorce was easy, they didn't fight over anything, just split their assets like assets like adults. I do see the need for them but all the 90 Day Fiance I watch the women who live south of the USA border go balisttic when it's brought up. Which is awful, like they're just in it for the Green Card.



I don't have one and in California law everything's split down the middle but after 26 years we're a bit beyond that anyway. Click to expand...

It's pretty simple really: The modern western system was designed to redistribute assets from men to women... that's not hyperbole, it was and it 100% made sense... at that time.Back long ago, before this was put in place, back when women didn't work and the man made all the money, a man could literally divorce a woman and dump her on the street with nothing, which is obviously pretty fucked. They put in systems to make sure the woman was taken care of such as child support, alimony and distribution of assets to rectify this.The problem is... we're not in the 1950's anymore, women work and at least in Australia are even slightly more than half the workforce. The systems are still setup to redistribute assets, as if women didn't work. The system needs to be updated for the modern world, but hasn't been.system that can be taken advantage ofbe taken advantage of. This is not just by women, by men as well, it's human nature, we're just greedy and self entitled.Women know very well what the system is and how it works... prenups are the man trying to mitigate the risk of the courts deciding to give half of everything that he's ever earned to someone else... obviously the "someone else" aren't too pleased about this.