Ever ended up in an argument over them? Husband's divorce was easy, they didn't fight over anything, just split their assets like assets like adults. I do see the need for them but all the 90 Day Fiance I watch the women who live south of the USA border go balisttic when it's brought up. Which is awful, like they're just in it for the Green Card.
I don't have one and in California law everything's split down the middle but after 26 years we're a bit beyond that anyway.
