Futbol Premier League 2025/26 Thread - v1 And it's Live! 🏆

IMG-2759.jpg


Fantasy league Code : 7xepvs

Fantasy Premier League, Official Fantasy Football Game of the Premier League

Official Fantasy Premier League 2025/26. Free to play fantasy football game, set up your fantasy football team at the Official Premier League site.
fantasy.premierleague.com fantasy.premierleague.com

Arsenal - Chules, Kadafi, Bones, Mga223, Good Ole Stannis BBQ, Concrete, fingercuffs, DangDaGawd, Clear Winner, wang xiangzhai, Goonerview, Gunners, LilMountain, RockNRoll98, Frenzy
Aston Villa - JonKunDo, Mongol
Brighton- Got no fans
Chelsea - Daspy, BroRogan, kaybee, Canned Tuna, looktwice
Crystal Palace - Unblemishedcontainer, moreorless87
Fulham - Ens189
Klopp Supporter - Fadeless
Liverpool - BigDeadFreak, ShamrockFTW, GracieMMABarra, Shamrocker, Spoken, Rebelfett, Zimo, Gladiator24
Manchester City - Kung Fu Kowboy, Fijeeto, Papa WEO
Manchester United - Dr J, Partlow, Uvee, LEWIS540, Jose Beehive, The_Renaiscanse, danny23, Revolver, BAM, BangBang, Nowhere Fast, Sexy, cyrano200, RR, East Stand Dabber, Trax, weaselkenievil
Newcastle - Arqueto, Kowboy On Sherdog, ferrisjo, Kadafi the plastic cunt, 650lb Sumo, BroRogan, NewcastleMan, NewcastleTom
Tottenham Hotspur aka MUGS - Carl Drogo, Xtramob, PossumJenkins, spursmanlondon, hoonosewot88, pem123, fetalpuzishun, clumseygenius, Alpha Omega Man, bolochung, Blokey
West Ham - Tobago Jones, Syd

Rest of Europe:
Real Madrid - Kadafi, Rawex , DS7
Barcelona - Da Speeit, fbed2332, El Che, mantis_fist, Dizzy
Atletico Madrid - Edwin, Illicint, Lustercross
VfB Stuttgart - BroRogan, Arqueto, Chules
Buyern - Xtramob, CubicleGangster
Borussia Dortmund - Deffs, Sebbe
Fiorentina - Kaybee
1. FC Kaiserslautern - Wallybear
Lyon - kerozene74
FC Porto - Fadeless
Benfica - DS7
PSG - Kooshin Diini
Juventus - Jonathan Utah

Football League:
Leeds United- Ignicious, Rand M Arthur, Ken Fresno
Leicester - Old Bob
Cardiff City - WEO, Jonathan Utah
Mansfield Town - Blokeybloke
Norwich - Kirku
Sundercan - JaviBrewski, UltraMagnus
Whitby Town: Sumo

MLS:
NYCFC - JaviBrewski
Portland Timbers - Xtramob
Colorado Rapids - Daspy
Houston Dynamo - Jonathan Utah

Scottish Football:
Celtic - Boxeo, Shamrocker, Clumseygenius, Zimo
Rangers - Alpha Omega Man



251e9f87-8427-4875-8171-654e71874947.jpg

0_MAIN-GRABS-Arsenal-fan-who-lifted-up-shirt-in-joy-called-disgusting-for-make-my-mouth-Messi-v.jpg


IMG-2763.jpg

IMG-2761.jpg



IMG-2764.jpg

Choon 🎶



🫱👀🫲
 
Last edited:
post your @blokeybloke new season predictions

Premier League table:
1st -
2nd -
3rd -
4th -

18th -
19th -
20th -

Golden Boot:
Most assists:
Player of the year:
Young player of year:
1st Manager sacked:
Transfer of the year:
Biggest surprise:
Biggest disappointment:
 
