Futbol Premier League 2025/26 Thread - v1 - And it’s Live! 🏆 ⚽️

Football Fantasy League Code: md3prh

Fantasy Premier League, Official Fantasy Football Game of the Premier League

Official Fantasy Premier League 2025/26. Free to play fantasy football game, set up your fantasy football team at the Official Premier League site.
fantasy.premierleague.com fantasy.premierleague.com

Arsenal - Chules, Cuzcatlan, Marko Atanasovik, Kadafi, Bones, Mga223, Good Ole Stannis BBQ, Concrete, fingercuffs, DangDaGawd, Clear Winner, wang xiangzhai, Goonerview, Gunners, LilMountain, RockNRoll98, Frenzy
Aston Villa - JonKunDo, Mongol
Brighton- Got no fans
Chelsea - Daspy, BroRogan, kaybee, Canned Tuna, looktwice
Crystal Palace - Unblemishedcontainer, moreorless87
Fulham - Ens189
Klopp Supporter - Fadeless
Liverpool - BigDeadFreak, ShamrockFTW, GracieMMABarra, Shamrocker, Spoken, Rebelfett, Zimo, Gladiator24
Leeds United- Ignicious, Rand M Arthur, Ken Fresno
Manchester City - Kung Fu Kowboy, Fijeeto, Papa WEO
Manchester United - Dr J, Partlow, Uvee, LEWIS540, Jose Beehive, The_Renaiscanse, danny23, Revolver, BAM, BangBang, Nowhere Fast, Sexy, cyrano200, RR, East Stand Dabber, Trax, weaselkenievil
Newcastle - Arqueto, Kowboy On Sherdog, ferrisjo, Kadafi the plastic cunt, 650lb Sumo, BroRogan, NewcastleMan, NewcastleTom
Sunderland - JaviBrewski, UltraMagnus
Tottenham Hotspur aka MUGS - Carl Drogo, Xtramob, PossumJenkins, spursmanlondon, hoonosewot88, pem123, fetalpuzishun, clumseygenius, Alpha Omega Man, bolochung, Blokey
West Ham - Tobago Jones, Syd

Rest of Europe:
Real Madrid - Kadafi, Rawex , DS7
Barcelona - Da Speeit, fbed2332, El Che, mantis_fist, Dizzy
Atletico Madrid - Edwin, Illicint, Lustercross
VfB Stuttgart - BroRogan, Arqueto, Chules
Buyern - Xtramob, CubicleGangster
Borussia Dortmund - Deffs, Sebbe
Fiorentina - Kaybee
1. FC Kaiserslautern - Wallybear
Lyon - kerozene74
FC Porto - Fadeless
Benfica - DS7
PSG - Kooshin Diini, amok attitude
Juventus - Jonathan Utah

Football League:
Leicester - Old Bob
Cardiff City - WEO, Jonathan Utah
Mansfield Town - Blokeybloke
Norwich - Kirku
Whitby Town: Sumo

MLS:
NYCFC - JaviBrewski
Portland Timbers - Xtramob
Colorado Rapids - Daspy
Houston Dynamo - Jonathan Utah

Scottish Football:
Celtic - Boxeo, Shamrocker, Clumseygenius, Zimo
Rangers - Alpha Omega Man



Last edited:
So as we know, Bournemouth lost their back 4. Kepa was their goalie last season and started both games against Liverpool.
Pool won 3-0 and 2-0. To make things even worse for Bournemouth, Ryan Cristie and Lewis Cook were their dmf and cm against Pool last season, looks like both wont play today (or atlest wont start the game).
5-0 scoreline bet at +1500 worth a cheeky bet?
@helax @FadeLess
 
Chules said:
post your @blokeybloke new season predictions

Premier League table:
1st -
2nd -
3rd -
4th -

18th -
19th -
20th -

Golden Boot:
Most assists:
Player of the year:
Young player of year:
1st Manager sacked:
Transfer of the year:
Biggest surprise:
Biggest disappointment:
Premier League table:
1st - Manchester United
2nd -
3rd -
4th -

18th - City
19th - Liverpool
20th - Leeds

Golden Boot: AirSesko
Most assists: Mbuemo
Player of the year: AirSesko
Young player of year: Yoro
1st Manager sacked: Whoever the Brentford manager is
Transfer of the year: AirSesko not Chokeres
Biggest surprise: Amorim playing 2 CB's
Biggest disappointment: Liverpool
 
Chules said:
post your @blokeybloke new season predictions

Premier League table:
1st -
2nd -
3rd -
4th -

18th -
19th -
20th -

Golden Boot:
Most assists:
Player of the year:
Young player of year:
1st Manager sacked:
Transfer of the year:
Biggest surprise:
Biggest disappointment:
Premier League table:
1st - Liverpool
2nd - Man City
3rd - Arsenal
4th - Chelsea

18th - Leeds Utd
19th - Sunderland
20th - Burnley

Golden Boot: - Erling Haaland
Most assists: - Florian Wirtz
Player of the year: - Florian Wirtz
Young player of year: - ???
1st Manager sacked: - Keith Andrews
Transfer of the year: - ??
Biggest surprise: - United being reasonably good and finishing 5th
Biggest disappointment: - ??
 
Premier League table:
1st - Liverpool
2nd - Chelsea
3rd - City
4th - United
5th- Newcastle
6th- Spurs
7th- Arsenal

18th - Wolves
19th - Leeds
20th - Burnley

Golden Boot: Salah
Most assists: Wirtz
Player of the year: Salah
Young player of year: Wirtz
1st Manager sacked: Vitor Pereira
Transfer of the year: Ekitike
Biggest surprise: United
Biggest disappointment: Arsenal
 
www.espn.com

Sources: Utd close to signing ex-Barça star Rolfö

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of free agent Fridolina Rolfö following the termination of her Barcelona contract.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Clicked on this headline and thought we'd found a bargain alternative to $100 million for Baleaba.
It is unethical clickbait, and should be illegal, to present stories about the women's team as if they are the United anyone wants to read about.<redcard>
 
Chules said:
<codychoke>
Trossard/Martinelli while not bad players, need to improve the LW position, is Saka going to play over 30 league games (3 different injuries last season, 23 games missed) and due to those things how is Gyokeres going to look? Not going to call him a flop but if the other two upfront in 4-3-3 system are not performing, his numbers are suffering because of it.

United no games in Europe and on paper improved the squad. Pool title holders and squad looks better than last season. City and Chelsea also improved. Newcastle, Villa and Spurs (while PSG won the Supercup, Frank seems to be a good fit for current squad) are decent sides.

Arsenal vs Villa last 5 games: Arsenal won 2, Villa won 2 and one draw.
United: Arsenal won 3, one draw and one draw in FA Cup that United won in pk's. The 2 draws most recent results.
Spurs: Arsenal won 4 and one draw. 3 of those wins were 1 goal games.
City: Arsenal two wins, City won 1 and two draws. Didnt count Community Shield pk shootout win for Arsenal.
Chelsea: Arsenal 3 wins, two draws.
Newcastle: Arsenal two wins and Newcastle 3 wins.
Pool: both with 1 win and 3 draws.
As you can see while Arsenal done well in those match ups recently, many were close games and did improve their team this summer, i do seem them struggling this season and dont see them finishing in top 3 and even 4-6th place is going to be hard task. Resulting in 7th place finish.
 
Last edited:
Chules said:
post your @blokeybloke new season predictions

Premier League table:
1st - Liverpool
2nd - City
3rd - Arsenal
4th - Chelses

18th - Sunderland
19th - Wolves
20th - Burnley

Golden Boot: Haaland
Most assists: ??
Player of the year: Ao Tanaka
Young player of year: ??
1st Manager sacked: Daniel Farke
Transfer of the year: Anton Stach
Biggest surprise: Leeds
Biggest disappointment: Sesko/Gyökeres
Fixed, biased and lazy. Btw about the supporters list: Leeds are wiv the big boys now
 
