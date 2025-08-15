Chules
Football Fantasy League Code: md3prh
Arsenal - Chules, Cuzcatlan, Marko Atanasovik, Kadafi, Bones, Mga223, Good Ole Stannis BBQ, Concrete, fingercuffs, DangDaGawd, Clear Winner, wang xiangzhai, Goonerview, Gunners, LilMountain, RockNRoll98, Frenzy
Aston Villa - JonKunDo, Mongol
Brighton- Got no fans
Chelsea - Daspy, BroRogan, kaybee, Canned Tuna, looktwice
Crystal Palace - Unblemishedcontainer, moreorless87
Fulham - Ens189
Klopp Supporter - Fadeless
Liverpool - BigDeadFreak, ShamrockFTW, GracieMMABarra, Shamrocker, Spoken, Rebelfett, Zimo, Gladiator24
Leeds United- Ignicious, Rand M Arthur, Ken Fresno
Manchester City - Kung Fu Kowboy, Fijeeto, Papa WEO
Manchester United - Dr J, Partlow, Uvee, LEWIS540, Jose Beehive, The_Renaiscanse, danny23, Revolver, BAM, BangBang, Nowhere Fast, Sexy, cyrano200, RR, East Stand Dabber, Trax, weaselkenievil
Newcastle - Arqueto, Kowboy On Sherdog, ferrisjo, Kadafi the plastic cunt, 650lb Sumo, BroRogan, NewcastleMan, NewcastleTom
Sunderland - JaviBrewski, UltraMagnus
Tottenham Hotspur aka MUGS - Carl Drogo, Xtramob, PossumJenkins, spursmanlondon, hoonosewot88, pem123, fetalpuzishun, clumseygenius, Alpha Omega Man, bolochung, Blokey
West Ham - Tobago Jones, Syd
Rest of Europe:
Real Madrid - Kadafi, Rawex , DS7
Barcelona - Da Speeit, fbed2332, El Che, mantis_fist, Dizzy
Atletico Madrid - Edwin, Illicint, Lustercross
VfB Stuttgart - BroRogan, Arqueto, Chules
Buyern - Xtramob, CubicleGangster
Borussia Dortmund - Deffs, Sebbe
Fiorentina - Kaybee
1. FC Kaiserslautern - Wallybear
Lyon - kerozene74
FC Porto - Fadeless
Benfica - DS7
PSG - Kooshin Diini, amok attitude
Juventus - Jonathan Utah
Football League:
Leicester - Old Bob
Cardiff City - WEO, Jonathan Utah
Mansfield Town - Blokeybloke
Norwich - Kirku
Whitby Town: Sumo
MLS:
NYCFC - JaviBrewski
Portland Timbers - Xtramob
Colorado Rapids - Daspy
Houston Dynamo - Jonathan Utah
Scottish Football:
Celtic - Boxeo, Shamrocker, Clumseygenius, Zimo
Rangers - Alpha Omega Man
