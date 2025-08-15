Spoiler Arsenal vs Villa last 5 games: Arsenal won 2, Villa won 2 and one draw.

United: Arsenal won 3, one draw and one draw in FA Cup that United won in pk's. The 2 draws most recent results.

Spurs: Arsenal won 4 and one draw. 3 of those wins were 1 goal games.

City: Arsenal two wins, City won 1 and two draws. Didnt count Community Shield pk shootout win for Arsenal.

Chelsea: Arsenal 3 wins, two draws.

Newcastle: Arsenal two wins and Newcastle 3 wins.

Pool: both with 1 win and 3 draws.

Trossard/Martinelli while not bad players, need to improve the LW position, is Saka going to play over 30 league games (3 different injuries last season, 23 games missed) and due to those things how is Gyokeres going to look? Not going to call him a flop but if the other two upfront in 4-3-3 system are not performing, his numbers are suffering because of it.United no games in Europe and on paper improved the squad. Pool title holders and squad looks better than last season. City and Chelsea also improved. Newcastle, Villa and Spurs (while PSG won the Supercup, Frank seems to be a good fit for current squad) are decent sides.As you can see while Arsenal done well in those match ups recently, many were close games and did improve their team this summer, i do seem them struggling this season and dont see them finishing in top 3 and even 4-6th place is going to be hard task. Resulting in 7th place finish.